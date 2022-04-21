Ben Simmons reportedly set to make his debut for Nets in Game 4 against Celtics

Ben Simmons is set to make his debut with the Nets in Game 4 of the playoff series against the Celtics, according to reports.
The guard, who was acquired from Philadelphia in February, has not played all season because of a litany of issues, including clashes with Sixers’ management prior to the trade, and a back issue.
The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday, and Game 4 is Monday.
Simmons, 25, has averaged 15.9 points per game in his career.
