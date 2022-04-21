fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs

Ben Simmons reportedly set to make his debut for Nets in Game 4 against Celtics

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 21, 2022, 1 hour ago
Could Ben Simmons be in the mix for the Nets this postseason?Maddie Meyer/Getty

Ben Simmons is set to make his debut with the Nets in Game 4 of the playoff series against the Celtics, according to reports.

The guard, who was acquired from Philadelphia in February, has not played all season because of a litany of issues, including clashes with Sixers’ management prior to the trade, and a back issue.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday, and Game 4 is Monday.

Simmons, 25, has averaged 15.9 points per game in his career.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

