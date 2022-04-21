Brad Marchand looking for a way to help Bruins out of power-play doldrums

“Our PP hasn’t been very good lately, obviously,” noted Marchand, who typically works the right half-wall on the man advantage. “I have the puck a lot, obviously, and just the way teams are setting up [to defend it], so we were working on finding where things were open and how to attack from there.”

Instead, the winger, the lone veteran among six skaters in an optional workout, spent the better part of a half-hour working on his shot. Specifically, the Li’l Ball o’Hate was looking for different shooting opportunities, openings where he might help snap the club’s tedious eight-game streak of futility (0 for 27) without a power-play goal entering Thursday night’s game against the Penguins at PPG Arena.

PITTSBURGH — If not for a power play gone off to the badlands, Brad Marchand would have enjoyed a day of rest here Wednesday after the Bruins played the night before in St. Louis.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

A lefthanded shot, Marchand typically looks to feed any of three righthanders — Charlie McAvoy at the near point, Patrice Bergeron in the bumper spot in the right-wing circle, or across the slot to the sharpshooting David Pastrnak in the left-wing circle.

Advertisement

Pastrnak, sidelined since straining an oblique April 4 in Columbus, has been the key missing element on the man-advantage unit. Penalty killers have been able to overload on Bergeron, often denying Marchand the chance to feed to him toward the slot. That leaves it to Marchand to shoot or to pass to McAvoy, who is more inclined to pass instead of shoot.

“Not a lot of time to practice, and now we’re trying to flip it around and have Brad be the shooter,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, his squad blanked on a cumulative 44:04 in power-play time over the eight-game skid. “So we’re trying some different things — unfortunately, nothing’s really worked lately. We’ve got to be cleaner, crisper, settle on two or three chances, get it to the net and crash. That’s often how you get out of it.”

Advertisement

Pastrnak, one of the game’s premier power-play threats, could be in the lineup Sunday night in Montreal, according to Cassidy. If not, he should be good to go Tuesday night when the Panthers visit the Garden.

“He’s such a threat all the time,” said Marchand. “Teams focus on him and that opens up other areas, whereas now, they are sitting on Bergy a lot more, collapsing in front.”

With Pastrnak sidelined, Cassidy has tried different bodies to fill the void. In seven-plus games without Pastrnak, the unit was absent its mojo.

“The chemistry aspect,” noted Marchand, “We’ve kind of juggled our power play a lot, different guys in and out. To find the chemistry, it’s a work in progress. It took us a while to get comfortable with each other this year, to the point where we clicked very well. Any time you take a guy off it, it throws it out of whack, especially when you’re talking about one of the best goal scorers in the league.”

Ullmark getting close

Linus Ullmark will resume his netminding partnership with Jeremy Swayman this weekend, be it against the Rangers for Saturday’s matinee at the Garden or Sunday night in Montreal.

“We’ll make that determination on Friday,” said Cassidy, who sent Swayman in net against the Penguins, the rookie’s third straight start since Ullmark exited after taking a shot off the facemask last Thursday against Ottawa.

Advertisement

By Tuesday night, said Cassidy, Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm should be back in the lineup. Lindholm exited April 5, one day after Pastrnak, appearing to suffer a knee injury.

Ullmark, Pastrnak, and Lindholm skated Thursday in Brighton. Jesper Froden, hurt Saturday vs. the Penguins, has yet to resume skating.

On a bad streak

Defenseman Mike Reilly entered Thursday’s game on an ignominious roll, having been tagged with a minor penalty in four consecutive games.

“Stick fouls,” noted a displeased Cassidy. “It’s been discussed. You have to be in control of your stick … his [penalties] are from where he’s carrying [his stick], not in puck battles but more in engagement situations. He’s got to get it down. We’ve talked to him about it and hopefully he’s able to do that. It has been a lot lately, and at inopportune times.”

Lazar rewarded

Curtis Lazar again began the night as the No. right wing on a line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. “Throw him a bit of a bone, move him up,” said Cassidy, rewarding Lazar for his hard work on the fourth line.

Rookie Marc McLaughlin again began the night filling Lazar’s prior spot with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek.

“Marc’s probably more comfortable down in the lineup, to be honest,” noted Cassidy. “He’s still finding his way.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.