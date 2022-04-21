Bruins put 52 shots on goal, but come up empty in loss to Penguins

All of which was of little reassurance at PPG Paints Arena, where the Penguins rode a Jake Guentzel hat trick and some airtight goaltending by Casey DeSmith to a 4-0 win over the Bruins. The loss, their fifth in the last eight games (3-5-0), was the fourth time the Bruins have been shutout this season.

Goalie Linus Ullmark will get a start this weekend. David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm, sidelined for nearly three weeks, will return no later than Tuesday night.

PITTSBURGH — The good news, of which there was little for the Bruins on Thursday, is that three of their injured regulars will be back in the lineup any day now.

Advertisement

The struggling Boston power play, blanked yet again, showed little pop with its two chances. The Bruins have now gone nine straight games without scoring on the man advantage (0 for 29).

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins still don’t know the identity of their first-round playoff opponent. One of the teams in the mix, the Rangers, will be at the Garden for a 3 p.m. matinee Saturday.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

A pair of goals in the second, the first after the Bruins rolled up a 10-0 shot lead in the period, all but put it away for the Penguins before the second intermission.

After entering the period with a 1-0 lead, Pittsburgh doubled the margin when Jason Zucker struck with 6:10 gone, breaking in from the left side with a clever one-touch pass from Jeff Carter. Zucker gained a step on Brandon Carlo and went top shelf from the left hash mark, beating Jeremy Swayman to the glove side.

Until then, the Bruins were tilting the ice their way. All that traction disappeared with Zucker’s eighth goal of the season.

The dagger came with 3:48 left in the second, Guentzel scoring his second of the night and his 39th of the season. Kris Letang made it happen with a sweet cross-slot pass from the left, Guentzel cashing in from the bottom of the opposite circle. Swayman was a split second late getting across to the right post and Guentzel took advantage.

Advertisement

The Penguins scored the only goal in the opening 20:00, capitalizing on a poor line change that led to newcomer Rickard Rakell (ex- of Anaheim) dishing to Sidney Crosby at the blue line near the right wall. Crosby caught Guentzel in stride with a pin-point feed and the speedy left winger raced in to put a forehander through Swayman’s five-hole.

The Nebraska-born Guenztel completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 2:05 remaining in the third to match his career high of 40.

The Bruins landed 11 shots on DeSmith in the first and the former University of New Hampshire goaltender handled them with ease. The Bruins fell short with follow-up pressure, easing DeSmith’s workload.

Derek Forbort put on a show after Taylor Hall was whistled for slashing at 11:48. Over the course of the two-minute penalty kill (the only penalty whistled in the first two periods), Crosby unleashed three short-range slappers from the right-wing circle. Forbort deflected all three, at a cost to his legs.

Crosby was chopping wood and Forbort was the tree — miraculously still standing when the barrage ended. When play stopped, Crosby gave Forbort a tap of respect as the defenseman headed to the Boston bench, where teammates met him with added thanks. Forbort finished the period with 6:17 in ice time, and untold bruises to his shins. Crosby took three others shots in the first — all of which made it to the net.

Advertisement

The sellout crowd took great delight in booing Brad Marchand (game-high eight shots on goal) every time he touched the puck. It’s nearly universal throughout the league to boo the L’il Ball o’Hate.

Ex-Bruin Danton Heinen, who signed here as a free agent, did not land a shot in the first, but he was a significant presence for the Penguins. He was always around the puck and looked smarter, more aggressive along the wall than during his days with the Bruins. He will be a free agent this summer and his 17-goal haul likely will land him a two- or three-year deal, possibly for upward of $8 million total.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.