Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status uncertain after he exits Wednesday’s loss with knee injury

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status for the rest of his team’s first-round playoff series with the Bulls is uncertain after the three-time All-Star left Game 2 Wednesday night with a knee injury.

Middleton exited Game 2 with 6:49 left after his left leg gave out while he tried to plant on a spin move. Middleton initially tried to walk it off but eventually headed into the locker room.

“You could see that he was limping, limping and limping,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “You’re thinking, ‘I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad. I hope this is not bad.’ We need this guy. Then when he asks for a sub, you know it’s kind of bothering him because he doesn’t leave the game if he’s not hurt.”

Middleton had 18 points and eight assists before leaving the game. The 30-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the season.

He played a vital role in the Bucks’ title run last season, averaging at least 21.5 points in each of the four playoff series. He had 24 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the NBA Finals.

“Obviously Khris is one of the best players on the team,” Antetokounmpo said. "If he’s not able to be with us, it going to be a tremendous loss for us. But at the end of the day, we’ve got guys that hopefully can step up and we can still do our job and compete and enjoy the game, and hopefully it’s not something very serious and he can come back and join us very soon.”

Middleton's situation represented the most notable of the Bucks' many injury issues.

Bobby Portis left Wednesday’s game with a right eye abrasion after taking a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter.

“We anticipate that he should be fine with some time,” Budenholzer said.

Reserve guard George Hill hasn’t played in this series due to an abdominal strain. Budenholzer said before Game 2 that Hill isn’t expected back in the short term and that the team will monitor how the 35-year-old Hill guard progresses over the next “handful of days or more.”

Embiid, 76ers in control

The Raptors squandered two great opportunities to get back into their playoff series against the 76ers, then Joel Embiid hit a last-second game-winner to make sure they didn’t get a third.

With the score tied at 101 in overtime of Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Toronto Wednesday, Philadelphia set up its final possession with an inbounds pass from the left sideline. Time was of the essence, as there was 0.9 seconds remaining on the shot clock and just 2.6 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Embiid, who earlier this week was named one of three NBA MVP finalists, opened the play near the free throw line and waited for Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang to curl toward the top of the key. Once both cleared out of the way, Embiid used a screen from Tobias Harris to free himself from Raptors center Precious Achiuwa and dart toward the ball.

Advertisement

Danny Green found Embiid with a pass at the left angle, and the 7-footer received the ball while turning to his right so that he could square up to the basket. As Raptors guard Fred VanVleet raced to challenge the shot, Embiid lofted a 3-pointer that left his hand before the shot clock expired and swished through with less than a second remaining in overtime that secured a 104-101 victory.

“That’s one of my favorite spots,” Embiid said. “Great play call. Tobias set an amazing screen. Danny had a great pass. All I had to do was finish it. I’m glad I did. [Harris] got me so wide open. He’s the reason why I made the shot.”

Embiid finished with a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds to give Philadelphia a 3-0 series lead and a chance to sweep Toronto in Game 4 Saturday.