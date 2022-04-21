Cam Morrison sparks Bridgewater-Raynham baseball in shutout of Plymouth North

In the fourth inning Thursday afternoon, Morrison cut down a Plymouth North runner at the plate with a one-hop throw from right field. . And his RBI triple in the top of the fifth gave the Trojans an insurance run in a 3-0 victory — prompting a fired-up Morrison to pump his fist at third base.

Mike Connolly is in his first season as baseball coach at Bridgewater-Raynham, his alma mater. But it didn’t take him long to identify junior Cam Morrison as a game-changer.

Morrison’s defense, along with stellar pitching from senior Mike Loguidice (4 innings, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts) and junior Luke Barry (3 innings, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts) propelled Bridgewater-Raynham (6-1) over the host Eagles (4-3) in the Brad Martin Tournament final.

“Our walk numbers are way down and I’ve been trying to stress to attack the hitters,” Connolly said. “They’ve been good at locating too, there’s a difference between throwing strikes and locating it down in the zone. Throwing down at the knees is something we’ve done well.”

The Trojans, who did not allow a run in the tournament, have racked up three straight shutouts. Loguidice got that streak started, when the Mass Maritime commit fired a one-hit shutout against Archbishop Williams.

“We’ve been preaching to dominate primarily with our fastball,” Connolly said. “Get your fastball command, and your off-speed will seem that much better after you’ve seen fastball command throughout the majority of the game.”

The scoring started in the second inning, with an RBI single by senior James Nichols. Morrison added another run with the triple in the fifth, and then singled home another run in the seventh.

“He is an unbelievable baseball player,” Connolly said of Morrison. “His plate discipline is something that separates him from other hitters. He’s fixed to his approach. It shows the maturity of a baseball player that way.”

After playing five and a half years in the San Francisco Giants organization, Connolly (Class of 2010) returned to B-R. He turned down collegiate offers, so he could work near his family’s concrete construction business.

“In order to beat a team like Plymouth North, you have to be very fundamentally sound,” Connolly said. “You have to limit your errors and mental mistakes, you need timely hitting. Year in, year out, they have a very good program with a very good coaching staff.”

The wind was “a huge factor,” said Connolly, stronger than he’d ever seen before, even when he was playing.

“The wind was tough,” he said. “Sometimes you need to overcome some tough obstacles to get a win, but you’ve got to remind yourself that when you’re going through obstacles, the other team is going through the same thing.”

Abington 13, St. John Paul II 3 — Spencer Merrick (4 hits) knocked in three runs and Steve Madden had two RBIs on two hits as the Green Wave (3-2) took the nonconference road victory.

Amesbury 6, Ipswich 5 — Sophomore Dom Scialdone earned his first varsity win, going six innings and allowing three runs for Amesbury (5-1). He and junior Jake Harring (2 for 4, two RBIs) each stole three bases in the Cape Ann Baker Division victory. Senior Shea Cucinotta added a pair of RBIs.

Cardinal Spellman 16, East Bridgewater 7 — Ryan Hemmings went 3 for 4, driving in four runs, and Luke Buckley (4 for 4) homered for the Cardinals (2-5) in the nonconference win.

Chelmsford 6, Billerica 2 — Freshman Matt Stuart earned the win in his first start, going five innings, giving up a run on one hit and striking out eight for the 12th-ranked Lions (4-2). Senior Collin Reid led the offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs in the Merrimack Valley tilt.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Manchester Essex 1 — Gian Gamelli pitched six innings of one-run ball, fanning 11 for the Generals (4-1). Luke McClintock drove in two runs in the Cape Ann Baker Division win.

Hanover 4, Scituate 1 — Senior Jackson Fish earned his first varsity hit in the form of a go-ahead, two-run single for the Hawks (2-1) in the Patriot League triumph. Senior Evan Hebblethwaite pitched five innings, and sophomore Owen Kennedy struck out four in the final two frames for the save.

King Philip 7, Nipmuc 1 — Nick Viscusi pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out five for the Warriors (6-1). Shawn Legere drove in three runs in the nonconference win.

Lynn Classical 8, Swampscott 3 — Tyler Wilson hit a pair of triples and drove in two runs for the Rams (8-1) to take the nonconference matchup. Almani Medina added a two-run double.

Marshfield 6, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Jack Afanasiw struck out 12 and allowed two hits, and Quinn Sullivan drove in two runs to pace the Rams (2-2).

Methuen 8, Haverhill 3 — Wesley Martinez struck out 11 and allowed one run over five innings to earn the win for the Rangers (1-3). Andon Zanini recorded a hit in his first varsity at-bat.

Natick 8, Holliston 2 — Junior Will Fosberg went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, and the Redhawks (2-3) used a five-run first inning to take the nonconference victory. Senior Jack Gerstein got the win on the mound, striking out four in a three-hitter.

Plymouth South 10, Nauset 5 — Senior Jack Obert went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to pace the Lions (4-1).

Sandwich 8, Scituate 1 — Senior Alex Marancik fired a two-hitter, fanning 11 as the Blue Knights (4-0) took down the No. 18 Sailors (4-1). Junior Mitchell Norkevicius had three hits, including a homer, and senior Brady Campbell racked up four hits in the nonleague win.

Westport 10, Case 0 — Senior Ryland Pacheco pitched all five innings, striking out six and scattering four hits for the Cardinals (5-0) in the nonleague win. He and classmate Braden Ventura each drove in two.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Pembroke 2 — Evan Yakavonis struck out nine over a four-hit complete game for the Panthers (2-3) in the Patriot League win.

Softball

Haverhill 38, Lawrence 2 — Gabby Burdier (7 for 7) knocked in 12 runs for the Hillies (3-2) in the Merrimack Valley win. Riley Windle and Sam Neal both went 5 for 6, knocking in four runs each.

Saugus 6, Somerville 1 — Senior captain Fallon Millerick went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out three, and was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Sachems (3-3). Classmate Gianna Costa went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs in the nonconference win.

Sharon 8, Duxbury 7 — Mya Grossman (2 for 4) scored a pair of runs and Ally Foulsham struck out 14 in the circle as the Eagles (1-4) earned their first win in the nonleague matchup.

Silver Lake 13, Foxborough 1 — All nine Lakers starters registered a hit and Caroline Peterson tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the nonleague win for the Lakers (4-1).

Boys’ tennis

Lynn Classical 4, Lynn English 1 — Senior Wilson Lieu rolled 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and classmate Sami Motassim won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles to lead the Rams (2-4) in the Greater Boston League win.

St. John’s Prep 4, Marblehead 1 — At second singles, senior Charles Kirby won 6-1, 6-1 and the duo of juniors Grant Drinkwater and Rohan Raysingani won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles to pace the Eagles (5-1) in the nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

O’Bryant 3, New Bedford 2 — Jonathan Narsjo racked up a school-record 33 kills and Son Nguyen logged a career-high 50 assists as the No. 20 Tigers (4-2) battled to a win in the consolation matchup of the Winchester Tournament.

