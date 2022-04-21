At Double A, Red Sox have a starting rotation stacked with potential and confidence

“His stuff’s just electric,” Brandon Walter said. “We’re all in the dugout like, ‘Man, this is nasty.’ ”

PORTLAND, Maine — As Brayan Bello mowed down 10 Harrisburg Senators over five innings in his season debut, his colleagues in the Portland Sea Dogs pitching rotation were floored.

“That’s exciting to hear,” Bello said in Spanish, with roving instructor Corey Wimberly interpreting. “It’s easy to reciprocate that to my teammates as well.”

That’s because this isn’t your average Double A rotation.

With Bello (Baseball America’s No. 5 Red Sox prospect), a righty, and lefties Jay Groome (No. 10), Walter (No. 11), and Chris Murphy (No. 12), the Sea Dogs have one of the organization’s top minor league rotations in recent memory. Victor Santos, just 21 years old, rounds out the staff.

“It’s an extremely talented group,” said Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson. “Any manager in baseball goes to the ballpark knowing you have a chance, and you have a chance every day with these guys.”

Each pitcher has a unique arsenal; Bello’s electric fastball sits in the high 90s, Groome’s four-pitch mix keeps hitters off-balance, Walter throws three knockout pitches, and Murphy dominates against lefties. When one starter performs well, the others look to outdo him.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve been around a pitching staff with this much talent,” said Walter. “They all have elite stuff, big league-level stuff. We’re kind of competing, but it’s fun. It feels like here we have the chance to see something crazy on the mound every day.”

Selected 12th overall by the Red Sox in the 2016 draft out of high school, Groome pitched in 10 or more games just twice in his first six seasons (including the canceled 2020 season). But the 6-foot-6-inch, 262-pound lefty spent all of 2021 with High A Greenville and is looking for a second consecutive full season.

He pitched five scoreless innings in his Double A debut but struggled in his second start, recording just one out and surrendering three earned runs on two hits and three walks.

Groome and the 22-year-old Bello are on the Red Sox’ 40-man roster. Signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, the 6-1, 170-pound Bello made six starts with Greenville last season before a promotion to Portland, where he had a 4.66 ERA in 15 starts. He has allowed two earned runs over 10 innings in two starts, striking out 18 with just two walks.

“I just want to do better than I did last year and make a name for myself,” Bello said.

Walter, 25, is the elder statesman. A 26th-rounder in 2019 out of Delaware, the 6-2, 200-pounder split 2021 between Low A Salem and Greenville, transitioning from the bullpen back to the rotation at the higher level. He has pitched 11 scoreless innings to start 2022, allowing four hits and walking none.

A sixth-round selection in 2019 out of the University of San Diego, the 23-year-old, 6-1, 175-pound Murphy joined the Sea Dogs two-thirds of the way through last season.

Groome pitches before him in the rotation, so Murphy, who has a 3.21 ERA through three starts, picks Groome’s brain after each start.

Murphy dismissed any talk of this group being “up next,” instead emphasizing the importance of a game-by-game approach and the rotation’s collective confidence.

“It’s definitely something that we feed off, for sure,” Murphy said.

Among the most used phrases by pitchers on an off night watching a teammate:

“That’s just disgusting.”

“That’s unfair.”

“That guy gets everyone out.”

“You can’t say anything bad about what we’re doing right now,” Murphy said. “We’ve all done it before at this point now, and it’s just feeding off what you did last time.”

There’s no guarantee that all four prospects will enjoy lengthy big league careers. The 2013 Sea Dogs rotation featured top prospects Anthony Ranaudo, Drake Britton, Henry Owens, Brandon Workman, and Matt Barnes at different points throughout the year. Only the latter two carved out long MLB roles, both as relievers.

Time will tell whether the potential of this year’s rotation will be realized.

“Everybody takes a different path,” Epperson said. “They’re going to tell us a lot this year, and they’re off to a good start doing it.”

Three up

▪ Ceddanne Rafaela is off to a scorching start with High A Greenville. The 21-year-old third baseman is only 5-8, 152 pounds, but is batting .380 (19 of 50) with 6 home runs, 5 doubles, 13 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases through 11 games.

▪ After starting the season on the injured list, utility player Devlin Granberg is off to a strong start in Portland. The 26-year-old batted .400 (6 of 15) over his first four games with just one strikeout.17

▪ Righty Connor Seabold carries a 1.23 ERA through three starts (14⅔ innings) with Triple A Worcester. Seabold, 26, made one start for the big club last season, his first in the organization after coming over with Nick Pivetta from Philadelphia.

Three down

▪ Second-year Portland outfielder Pedro Castellanos batted .088 (3 of 34) through his first 10 games. Castellanos, 24, batted .289 with 13 home runs in 87 games in 2021.

▪ Blaze Jordan, a third-round pick in 2020 (and the Sox’ No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America), is off to a slow start with Single A Salem. The 19-year-old third baseman batted .128 (5 of 39) with 10 strikeouts in 10 games.

▪ Righty Barbaro Pinero didn’t record an out over his first three appearances in Salem, allowing 11 runs (9 earned). Pinero, 22, has since been added to the injured list.