EMass boys’ lacrosse: Ryan Cho headlines Players of the Week

Ryan Cho, Acton-Boxborough — The UMass Lowell-bound attack scored the first two goals in an 8-4 win over defending D1 state champion St. John’s Prep Saturday, then added five goals in an 11-9 win over Duxbury Tuesday, and scored four goals in a 9-8 win over Chelmsford Thursday in the Players Cup.
Joe Colliton and Bobby DeFeo, Wakefield — DeFeo combined for six goals and two assists and controlled 19 faceoffs in wins over Ipswich (11-6) and Malden Catholic (16-5), with Colliton scoring a career-high six goals in the win over the Lancers.
Anthony Kulturides, Cohasset — The senior captain has allowed just 13 goals while winning five consecutive starts, including wins over Bishop Feehan (11-9) and Weymouth (14-3) this week. Kulturides owns a .684 save percentage on the season.
Advertisement
Josh Robertson, Marblehead — Along with fellow football star Connor Cronin (six goals, six assists), the senior continued to lead the Magicians with nine goals and three assists in wins over Masconomet (17-9) and Danvers (9-7).
Will ten Hope, Beverly — The senior attack tallied nine goals in clutch fashion, scoring the winner in a 10-9 victory at Gloucester last Thursday and a goal in the final minute to seal an 11-8 win over Melrose Saturday.
Will Walsh, Chelmsford — The senior captain scored seven goals in Tuesday’s 13-11 win over Melrose and tallied three goals with two assists in a narrow 9-8 loss to top-ranked Acton-Boxborough Thursday.
NATE WEITZER