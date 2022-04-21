EMass boys’ lacrosse: Ryan Cho headlines Players of the Week

Ryan Cho, Acton-Boxborough — The UMass Lowell-bound attack scored the first two goals in an 8-4 win over defending D1 state champion St. John’s Prep Saturday, then added five goals in an 11-9 win over Duxbury Tuesday, and scored four goals in a 9-8 win over Chelmsford Thursday in the Players Cup.

Joe Colliton and Bobby DeFeo, Wakefield — DeFeo combined for six goals and two assists and controlled 19 faceoffs in wins over Ipswich (11-6) and Malden Catholic (16-5), with Colliton scoring a career-high six goals in the win over the Lancers.

Anthony Kulturides, Cohasset — The senior captain has allowed just 13 goals while winning five consecutive starts, including wins over Bishop Feehan (11-9) and Weymouth (14-3) this week. Kulturides owns a .684 save percentage on the season.