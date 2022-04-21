Game 13: Blue Jays at Red Sox preview and lineups

It’s a quick turnaround for the Red Sox and Blue Jays, who wrap up their series at Fenway Park Thursday afternoon following Wednesday night’s 6-1 Toronto victory .

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (7-5): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

RED SOX (6-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Houck: Bo Bichette 2-4, Santiago Espinal 0-0, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-4, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-2, George Springer 0-4, Bradley Zimmer 0-4

Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 1-1, Xander Bogaerts 12-40, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-20, Rafael Devers 1-8, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 5-12, Rob Refsnyder 4-9, Travis Shaw 3-18, Trevor Story 2-15, Alex Verdugo 0-0, Christian Vázquez 0-13

Stat of the day: Gausman, who was with the Baltimore Orioles from 2013-18, is 4-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 20 games (15 starts) against the Red Sox.

Notes: In his last outing, Houck pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The 25-year-old has not been involved in a decision in his career against the Blue Jays, but he has been effective, posting a 2.35 ERA and 13 strikeouts against just three walks in 7 2/3 innings over two starts ... Toronto center fielder George Springer exited in the sixth inning Wednesday after being struck by a Phillips Valdez pitch. Springer has a right forearm contusion, and he was due to be re-evaluated to assess his condition ... Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who had two hits in his only two at-bats on Wednesday, was lifted in the third inning due to left adductor tightness. His status also had yet to be determined ... Gausman is seeking his first win with the Blue Jays after signing a five-year, $110 million contract in the offseason. The 31-year-old enjoyed a career year with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, placing sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting after going 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA ... After Thursday’s game, the Red Sox head to Florida for a three-game weekend set against the Rays.

Material from Stats, Inc., was used in this report.