Kyle Ando submits inspired effort for Lincoln-Sudbury in Coaches Cup semifinal triumph

This year’s tournament honors Yoshitaka Ando, the longtime athletic trainer who worked at Lincoln-Sudbury for 33 years before passing away from esophageal cancer in 2019. L-S coach Brian Vona is glad the tournament has been able to show how much Ando meant to the Massachusetts lacrosse community.

Wednesday’s Coaches Cup semifinal matchup turned into a defensive battle in which sixth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury emerged victorious, 7-2, over No. 7 Concord-Carlisle. Ando, a senior attack, was the spark for the Warriors (3-2), scoring a team-leading three goals.

In a tournament held in memory of his late father, Kyle Ando’s relentless effort was the difference for the Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse team.

“It means a lot because Ando is getting some necessary press,” Vona said. “Even though he wouldn’t have wanted it, he’s getting some necessary press. He’s just a great man, and [I am] just lucky to know him. We’re all lucky to know him, and every team feels that way which is really cool.”

The matchup remained scoreless in the first half until the the closing minutes, but Kyle Ando was able to help break the second half open when he intercepted a Patriot pass and found the back of the net.

“I can’t really do much physically, so I try to get my stick up in the air, and I try to pick it off,” Ando said. “I was able to get it once down there, and I think they were a little rattled, and I was able to pick it off again and I had the opportunity. I was right in front of the net.”

While his three goals stand out offensively, Vona lauded the contribution Ando made defensively on the ride, knocking down passes that turned into L-S goals.

“It was just a huge boost for our team,” Vona said. “We always try and tell the kids ‘Effort equals respect.’ And his effort is always unbelievable, super happy for him.”

Lincoln-Sudbury advances to the final of the Coaches Cup to face Hingham— a rematch of the 2019 final that L-S won 12-9. Concord-Carlisle, the defending Division 2 state champion, drops to 6-1.

Hingham 18, Natick 7 — With a 2019 Coaches Cup championship rematch within their sights, the No. 3 Harbormen (6-0) left no doubt thanks to commanding performances from senior midfielder Owen Hoffman (4 goals) and junior attackman Joe Hennessey (3 goals, 4 assists).

Hingham held Natick senior attackman Colby LeBlanc scoreless, an impressive feat against the Sienna-bound senior. Coming into Wednesday’s matchup, the Harbormen were allowing just two goals per game to in-state opponents. While Natick is no stranger to scoring in bunches, Hingham’s up-tempo play style helped them control the semifinal showdown as the Harboormen held the Red Hawks (6-1) to their lowest goal total of the season.

“We definitely took advantage of some situations that gave us some goals that are demoralizing, but that’s kind of what we want to do,” Hingham coach John Todd said. “And they kept it interesting and made us earn every one of them.”

Scituate 9, Hanover 8 — Down 8-6 in the fourth quarter, the Sailors (5-1) rallied with two goals from Will Cahill and one from Charlie Hartwell to pull out a win in the Chowda Cup semifinals at Westwood High.

Cahill scored the winner with 1:52 remaining and senior Quinn Gannon went 14 for 20 20 on faceoffs.

“It’s always a battle when you play Hanover,” said Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara, who steered his team to a 10-8 win over Hanover earlier this season. “They made us work for everything and we played our best when we were down late.”

Acton-Boxborough 9, Chelmsford 8 — Top-ranked A-B (5-0) trailed, 3-1, at halftime with Chelmsford using a tough defensive zone. A-B pulled ahead with Ryan Cho (4 goals) leading the scoring and Tyler Clayton and Cam Matthews adding two goals apiece. Devin German dominated at the faceoff X in a narrow win to make the final of the Players Cup.

Beverly 9, Swampscott 7 — Eight players recorded a point for the Panthers (4-2) in the Northeaster Conference victory, with Matt Mezza handing out four assists and Mason Simpson logging a hat trick.

Bridgewater-Raynham 10, Dover-Sherborn 8 — Christian Thornton (four goals, two assists), Ryan Breheny (two goals, two assists), and James Murray (two goals, two assists) paced the offense for the Trojans in the second day of the Coaches Cup at Concord-Carlisle.

Canton 8, Ashland 3 — Senior Sam Carlino (6 goals) and junior Jeffrey Chaput (2 goals) provided all the offense for the Bulldogs (3-2). Pat Drury made 17 saves in net for the nonconference win.

Franklin 21, Walpole 6 — Jayden Consigli scored seven goals and Luke Davis added five goals to lead the Panthers (6-1) in the Creators Crosse semifinals.

Marshfield 11, Westwood 10 — Ean Scholz scored in the final minute to force overtime and Ethan Grindle provided the winner in the extra period to lift the Rams (3-2) in the semifinals of the Chowda Cup at Westwood High. Freshman Charlie Carroll tallied three goals and three assists for Marshfield.

North Attleborough 17, Silver Lake 16 — Connor Rupert (four goals, two assists) scored the winner in double overtime off a feed from Clayton Billingkoff. Matt Antonetti had four goals with six assists and Jared Vacher went 26 for 33 on faceoffs to lift the Rocketeers (5-1).

Reading 9, Needham 7 — Junior Robbie Granara scored four goals, including a critical insurance goal in the fourth quarter to seal a nonleague win for the Rockets (5-2) in the second day of the Players Cup Tournament at Duxbury.

St. John’s Prep 15, Lexington 6 — Jake Vana scored four goals and Chris Esposito went 15 for 16 on faceoffs to pace the top-ranked Eagles (6-2) in the semifinals of the Creators Crosse at Franklin High.

Wakefield 7, Lynnfield 6 — Jake Dubiel scored five goals, including the winner in double overtime, to lift the Warriors (5-1) in a nonleague win.

Wilmington 11, Lowell Catholic 10 — Mike Lawler won the battle at the faceoff X and netted a hat trick to lift the Wildcats (2-4) in a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Arlington 9, Newton South 8 — Junior Molly Conneely scored her fourth goal of the game with 46 seconds left to secure the win for the Spy Ponders (4-0).

Mashpee 17, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Samantha Morry scored seven goals to lead the Falcons (6-1) in a Cape & Islands clash.

Medfield 16, King Philip 8 — Sophomore Kelly Blake scored her 100th career goal in a Hockomock win for the Warriors (5-1).

Oliver Ames 13, Nipmuc 4 — Hailey Bourne scored four goals to lead the Tigers (3-0) in the nonconference win. Jess Widdop earned the win in goal with nine saves.

Shrewsbury 12, Nashoba 8 — LJ Brunelle (4 goals) paced the Colonials (2-2) to a win against the Wolves. Maddie Mrva and Ashley Mudd each contributed three goals.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @Globe Schools.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.