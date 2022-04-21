Miguel Cabrera denied chance at 3,000th hit in eighth-inning at-bat when Yankees issue intentional walk

Ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Miguel Castro . Reliever Lucas Luetge got Jeimer Candelario to hit a comebacker that was turned into a double play.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history.

Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos and derisive chants at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees, 3-0, Thursday.

That brought Cabrera to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn’t make even make it into the batter’s box when New York manager Aaron Boone held up four fingers to give Cabrera, a former Marlins teammate, a free pass to the unoccupied base.

The 236th intentional walk of Cabrera’s career, while strategically sound, triggered perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000.

The crowd of 21,529 quickly turned the jeers into cheers when Austin Meadows blooped a two-run double to put Detroit ahead by three.

When the inning ended, Cabrera put out his hands as if to tell that crowd he was OK with how things went. He then put up three fingers and gestured to the scoreboard to indicate the runs his team had scored on a sunny, 60-degree day in the Motor City.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said outside the clubhouse when the game ended.

Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut against one of his former teams. Jacob Barnes, Wily Peralta, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto, who earned his third save, followed with four innings of scoreless relief.

The Yankees were shut out for the third time this season and their 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Naylor leads Guardians sweep of White Sox

Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland Guardians complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory.

Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Chicago, which has lost four straight.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June. He had surgery and completed a lengthy rehab process that included a stint in the minors to begin this season.

Cleveland righthander Zach Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 6⅔ innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save.

Franmil Reyes put Cleveland in front with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (2-1) with two out in the third. Reyes drove in rookie Steven Kwan, who was aboard on a leadoff double.

Infielders Owen Miller and Yu Chang and pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro remain on the COVID-19 injured list. The four players stayed in Cleveland when the team flew to New York for a series against the Yankees.

“They can’t go with us,” manager Terry Francona said. “They can’t come into the ballpark. They’re confined to being away from us.”

Carlos Carrasco powers Mets past Giants

Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the visiting San Francisco Giants, 6-2.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took three of four from the Giants.

Mets manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure.

Carrasco (1-0) allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing since he went 7⅔ innings for Cleveland on May 4, 2019, a little more than two months before Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrasco retired 18 in a row after Thairo Estrada’s RBI single in the second. Mauricio Dubon led off the eighth by reaching on an error and Curt Casali hit into a double play. Mike Yastrzemski ended Carrasco’s afternoon by homering off the advertising signage along the second deck in right field.

A crowd of 28,760 gave Carrasco a warm ovation as he walked off the mound. Carrasco clapped into his glove several times.

Giants righthander Anthony DeSclafini (0-1), who grew up about 60 miles away from Citi Field in Freehold, N.J., allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Nationals put RHP Hunter Harvey on 10-day DL

The Washington Nationals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right pronator strain and promoted righthander Erasmo Ramírez from Triple-A Rochester. Harvey, 27, has appeared in four games this season, pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings. The righthander was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on March 22. Ramírez, who turns 32 on May 2, is 33-40 with a 4.37 ERA in 216 career major league games. He pitched seven scoreless innings over five appearances for Rochester . . . Benny Gallo, once a longtime scout for the Washington Nationals, is suing the team after he was terminated for not complying with the its vaccination mandate last August. Gallo, who had unsuccessfully sought a religious exemption from the team, filed a complaint in federal court in Washington on Wednesday, seeking to have his firing reversed, his employment reinstated and backpay awarded. He was the organization for close to a decade, serving as an area scout in Southern California.