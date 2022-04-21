At North Andover, the dawn patrol pays dividends for the boys’ lacrosse team

The Scarlet Knights (5-1), who suffered their first loss of the season in a 12-8 setback at BC High on Thursday, do not have great deal of depth. But coach Steve Zella’s squad exhibits toughness and resilience to outlast foes, a product, he says, of their practice routine at sunrise. Six days a week, his players arrive at the practice field before the crack of dawn. A bit drowsy, they start warmups, , Zella always ready to bring the energy.

Thanks to last-minute heroics, Jack Ferullo extended the game with the tying goal. After nearly 14 minutes of overtime, his brother, Brian , scored the winner on a sidearm shot.

After squandering an 8-5 fourth-quarter lead, the 15th-ranked North Andover boys’ lacrosse team was on the brink of defeat against No. 16 Reading Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

“I’ll crack jokes,” Zella said. “I’ll tell them to wake up. I’ll say things like, ‘Where would you rather be?’ I’ll say things like, ‘It’s 85 and sunny at the beach. This is all mental.’ And outside, I’ll get them going. I can probably usually crack a few smirks by about 6:15, 6:30.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Make no mistake. While Zella shows his humorous side, the workouts are completely serious. And in the end, they have helped pave the way for a stellar start, and that 10-9 win over Reading in the first round of the Players Cup.

“We talked about it in the huddle,” Zella said. “I’m like, ‘This is why we do gassers. This is why we run. This is why we’re hard on you guys at practice, for moments like this. This is why we practice at 6 a.m.’”

Yes, Jack Ferullo acknowledged, those early risers are difficult. But it helps keep the Knights locked in.

“I mean, you get used to it, but it kind of keeps you in check with all the practices,” he said. “If you’re late, [there are] a lot of consequences, so it kind of keeps you in the lacrosse mentality. [Zella’s] a little hard on us sometimes, but it’s only for the benefit of us and our season.”

Advertisement

Goalie Matthew Roy is usually one of the first players wide awake for the sunrise workouts — Zella starts off each morning firing 85 mile-per-hour shots at the cage. Roy delivered a 21-save performance Tuesday, punctuated by 10 in overtime.

Stability and consistency have been keys to the early-season success.

“Just our whole team demeanor and the way we do things, we’re a very disciplined team,” Zella said.

The Scarlet Knights are averaging nearly 15 goals, with the Ferullo brothers playing a significant role.

Jack Ferullo, a four-year varsity starter at attack, has 21 goals this season. When the senior drove to the top of the crease late in regulation, Zella was certain Ferullo would score. He was right; his lefthanded shot was yet another impressive moment in a career packed full of agile dodges and pinpoint shots.

“He can be explosive, but he’s sneaky quick and sneaky fast,” Zella said. “He scores goals when you’re not really expecting it sometimes. He’s really an accurate shooter with that left hand. So he’s dangerous. He’s always a dangerous player.”

Brian, a junior midfielder, touted his brother’s shooting ability. Jack said one of his Brian’s best abilities is dodging, which leads to frequent connections between the two as Brian draws a slide that leads to open shots for Jack.

Advertisement

“We know each other’s play styles,” Brian said. “I know what he wants to dodge. He knows what I want to shoot from up top after he dodges. It just all works together because we’ve been playing together for so long.”

Zella lauded Brian Ferullo for his quick shot.“He plays excellent defense, and he’s super, super athletic and he’s super aggressive to the goal. He’s always a threat with the ball,” Zella said.

“Obviously, it’s been a great start,” Jack said. “I mean, as the season progresses, we look to progress as we’re going to be playing bigger-name teams. That kind of all starts today with a tougher schedule so, hopefully, we’ll look to keep this going.”

“Just our whole team demeanor and the way we do things, we’re a very disciplined team." STEVE ZELLA, North Andover boys' lacrosse coach Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Quick sticks

▪ When his team fell behind, 5-0, early in Tuesday’s test against Norwell in the Chowda Cup Tournament, Marshfield fourth-year coach Kevin Orcutt had déjà vu. The Rams fell behind by five goals early in an 18-7 loss at Duxbury the previous Tuesday, but this time his young squad rallied back for a 10-9 win over a talented Clippers team that made the D3 state final last spring.

“It was just a matter of a real young team scrapping and making it tough against a really good Norwell team,” said Orcutt. “We’re not superstars, but we’re pretty good.”

Freshman attack Charlie Carroll had two goals in the comeback and senior Dan Kane provided two assists and three goals, including the go-ahead score with just over six minutes remaining. Two days later, senior middie Ethan Grindle provided the winner to top Westwood, 11-10, in overtime to lift the Rams into the Chowda Cup Final (4 p.m. Saturday at Scituate).

Advertisement

▪ Concord-Carlisle coach Tom Dalicandro earned his 300th win last Thursday when his Patriots topped Waltham, 14-3. The president of the Eastern Massachusetts Lacrosse Coaches Association, Dalicandro led C-C to a Division 2 state title last July, his second since becoming head coach in 2001 . . . Former Wellesley standout and Union-bound attack Emmett Lyne is off to a hot start at Phillips Andover Academy with 18 goals and 18 assists through eight games.

Games to Watch

Saturday, Acton-Boxborough vs. BC High, 4 p.m. (at North Andover) — The first Players Cup Tournament has featured a number of thrilling finishes and the championship game is sure to excite with two of the top teams in the state battling in a rematch of the 2018 D1 state final.

Saturday, Hingham vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. (at Dover-Sherborn) — The 12th annual Coaches Cup comes to a conclusion with a rematch of the 2019 D1 state final.

Saturday, Franklin vs. St. John’s Prep, 6:30 p.m. (at Lexington) — Prep faces yet another top team early in the season as the Eagles meet the high-scoring Panthers in the championship of the Creators Crosse Tournament.

Tuesday, Scituate at Silver Lake, 6:30 p.m. — The Sailors made the state semifinals last spring and are on the hunt for more glory, while the Lakers have been on an upwards trajectory over the past six years under Derek Weckbacher.

Advertisement

Thursday, Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m. — Billerica aced its first test against a top Merrimack Valley Conference team by blazing past Chelmsford, 13-3. The Scarlet Knights will look to stay undefeated in MVC play by holding serve at home.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.