Portland Sea Dogs slug it out with Mets’ Double A affiliate after hit batter sparks brawl

The Double A Portland Sea Dogs got into a brawl Thursday with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies — the affiliate of the New York Mets — after Binghamton starter Marcel Rentería hit Portland designated hitter Tyreque Reed with a pitch.
Rentería appeared to have words for Reed as he went to first, resulting in Reed approaching the pitcher and then dropping him with a right as the benches emptied. Reed and Binghamton third baseman Brett Baty were ejected.
I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again … pic.twitter.com/ZVR7G4LANH— Hunter Noll (A.K.A. Cracker Jack) (@HNoll21) April 21, 2022
