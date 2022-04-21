Portland Sea Dogs slug it out with Mets’ Double A affiliate after hit batter sparks brawl

The Double A Portland Sea Dogs got into a brawl Thursday with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies — the affiliate of the New York Mets — after Binghamton starter Marcel Rentería hit Portland designated hitter Tyreque Reed with a pitch.

Rentería appeared to have words for Reed as he went to first, resulting in Reed approaching the pitcher and then dropping him with a right as the benches emptied. Reed and Binghamton third baseman Brett Baty were ejected.





