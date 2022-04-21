Red Sox’ ninth-inning rally falls short as they end homestand with a loss to Toronto

Before the ninth, the Red Sox’ all-singles offense appeared dedicated to completing the seldom-seen feat of scoring 3, 2, 1, and then zero runs in consecutive games.

A ninth-inning two-run rally featuring their first extra-base hit of the game (RBI double by Xander Bogaerts) fell short.

The incredible shrinking offense of the Red Sox continued its disappearing act Thursday, evaporating almost altogether with a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (1-1) was superb in exacerbating the Red Sox’ struggles, holding them to just seven hits in his eight-plus innings. He walked nobody and struck out eight.

With the loss, the Red Sox wound up on the wrong side of .500, both on the season (6-7) and on their first homestand (3-4).

Compounding the day’s futility at the plate was news that Alex Cora’s pregame COVID-19 test came up positive, sending the fully vaccinated and boosted manager into quarantine, with bench coach Will Venable taking over.

The Red Sox were headed to Florida after the game, launching a 10-day, 10-game road trip through most of the AL East with visits to Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Baltimore.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking one in his five innings and 71 pitches.

After Gausman allowed a leadoff single to Trevor Story in the ninth, Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano walked Rafael Devers before giving up the Bogaerts double and an RBI ground out by Alex Verdugo.

The Blue Jays scored a pair of runs in the third inning, with RBIs from Bo Bichette (single) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (sacrifice fly).

The third run came in the sixth, when Matt Chapman’s two-out popup evaded Christian Vázquez’s catcher’s mitt. With reliever Ryan Brasier watching the ball drop instead of covering home plate, the runner from second base, Guerrero, crossed home without any attempt to stop him.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.