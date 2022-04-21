Steve Pagliuca pledges ‘lifetime ownership’ if his bid for Chelsea soccer team is successful

“Larry and I have known each other for over 20 years and we are committed to this being a lifetime ownership,” said Pagliuca. “It is a long-term commitment that both families want to make.”

Speaking to Sky News , Pagliuca and Toronto Raptors/Maple Leafs owner Larry Tanenbaum — who would be co-managing partners should their consortium beat the other two bidders — emphasized their experience and familiarity with each other and that they would be in it for the long haul with the historic soccer club.

With a decision on the winning bid for the Chelsea Football Club expected soon, Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca vowed a “lifetime ownership” and a “long-term commitment” if his group is successful.

Chelsea is up for sale after sanctions applied by the British government on lame-duck owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The Chelsea board of governors and the Raine Group, the merchant bank assisting with the sale, are believed to be closing in on a recommendation. The Premier League and the British government still have some say in which suitor’s bid will be deemed superior.

The reigning world and European champions could be sold for $4 billion — a record in world sports — given the interest in the West London club.

Also Thursday, it was revealed that 23-time tennis Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton are part of a consortium that features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, who would have to sell their stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace to buy Chelsea.

Representatives for Hamilton said he planned to invest more than 10 million pounds ($13 million) in the bid being fronted by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

The Pagliuca and Broughton bids face competition from a third group headed by Todd Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Larry and I have enjoyed similar achievements with our respective clubs to date, and we believe these achievements carry more weight than words,” said Pagliuca. “We are able to back up our intentions with real credentials and that credibility and validation is important to us.”

Said Tanenbaum, “I view the opportunity to acquire this iconic football club as an incredible one to invest in one of the premier teams in the world’s most prestigious soccer league. My goal, and that of Steve, would be to own Chelsea for decades to come.

“Fans want championships and cups, and the best experience in their own home stadium. Steve and I are dedicated to, and will deliver, both.”

Pagliuca and Tanenbaum have recently engaged with Chelsea fan groups, assuring them of their bona fides and openness to feedback.

“Incorporating a broad spectrum of fan perspectives will be a fundamental part of our stewardship if successful,” said Pagliuca. “It was heartening to see the passion from the groups, on individual matters important to them, but also the common issues on which they sought clarity: mainly providing comfort on investment in the first team squads, ongoing investment in the academy, expanding the excellent work in the community, and the future redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

“These are all stated key pillars of our bid and vision for Chelsea FC.”

