At the Venice Biennale, the war is a day’s drive away

In contemporary art, currency is often strived for but rarely achieved in any effective way. That’s doubly true of a sprawling event like the Biennale, where dozens of national pavilions bunch up together, surrounding a massive central exhibition — this year titled “The Milk of Dreams” and featuring more than 200 artists. For one thing, art takes time; for another, a time stamp can defuse an artwork’s power when that time has passed. But in this extraordinary moment, currency is the order of the hour; from here, war is just a day’s drive away.

VENICE — Maybe the best way to start looking at this year’s Venice Biennale, the art world equivalent of the OIympics, isn’t with what’s here so much as what is not. That would be Russia, whose seafoam-green pavilion stood silent and empty amid the bustle of previews this week, with hordes of international press flocking to national pavilions throughout the city’s lush Giardini Pubblici. The artists Kirill Savchenkov and Alexandra Sukhareva and curator Raimundas Malasauskas withdrew their entry days after Vladimir Putin began bombing Ukraine, unprovoked. Outside, a lone, bored-looking security guard kept watch; through a window, a scaffold stood in the empty space, a paint can on a dropsheet below.

On Wednesday, after previews began, a painting by the late Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko was hastily installed at the entrance of “The Milk of Dreams”; 25 of her pieces were destroyed in March when Russia bombed the Kharkiv Art Museum. Arriving at the Ukrainian Pavilion, I walked right into a TV interview with Pavlo Makov, the artist chosen to represent his country before the war broke out. Setting off under cover of night, Makov’s curator drove a truck with his Biennale project — it’s called “The Fountain of Exhaustion” — through a war zone to the border to be here. In Venice, Makov told the Guardian, it was important to show “that we exist.” You can’t be more current, or more urgent, than that.

Ukraine's pavilion curator Lizaveta German (right) next to "Fountain of Exhaustion" by artist Pavlo Makov, during the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice. Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

More broadly, for legions of those historically underacknowledged, being seen is the undercurrent of the entire Biennale this year, rambling as it does over several acres and two massive sites on the eastern tip of the Venetian island. (Aside from the Giardini, home to the major standalone national pavilions and the Biennale’s historic heart, is the Arsenale, a gargantuan former naval installation dating back to the Middle Ages that the Biennale has swollen to fill over the years.) While artists at some of the national pavilions seize a time of strife for one-note anxiety amplification — Latifah Echakhch, at the Swiss Pavilion, offers a burnt-out hellscape of monumental, charred wooden figures; Marco Fusinato, in the Australian, builds a durational performance around a rapid-fire black-and-white film installation that flashes from one image to the next to a soundtrack of exploding bombs — there are deeper strategies here.

At the Polish Pavilion, Malgorzata Mirga-Tas’s “Re-enchanting the World” presents a dozen large-scale scenes honoring the Roma people — the historically maligned, landless people of Europe, giving them a place to call home (until November, at least, when the Biennale closes). The shared pavilion of Sweden, Norway, and Finland has been transformed into the Sami Pavilion, after the Indigenous peoples of the Scandinavian far north. Amid a swarm of suspended sculpture using pelts and animal skin, I was floored by the towering paintings of Anders Sunna, rough, colorful, and robust, that tell the story of his family, traditional Sami reindeer herders, gradually displaced by resource exploration and development.

Visitors viewed "Re-enchanting the World" by artist Malgorzata Mirga-Tas at the Polish Pavilion. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

All of this strikes a tone familiar to North American audiences, Boston included. After generations of looking the other way, as though the art world were a sealed ecosystem immune to the convulsions of social evolution, our institutions in recent years have engaged ideas and peoples long overlooked in the winner-takes-all ethos of European-descended colonial culture. All deserve praise, whether the Gardner, with its current exhibition of the South African activist Zanele Muholi; the MFA, with its multiyear display of women artists; or Harvard Art Museums, with its recent “Reframe” initiative. But none more than the ICA, which has just such an ethos in its bones; it feels right that it’s hosting the official US entry to the Biennale this year: Simone Leigh’s “Sovereignty,” a profound meditation on the exploitation of Black women in colonial history. Leigh’s voice is among the strongest in a chorus of those just starting to be heard — owning their own stories, and telling them themselves. (Leigh is also part of “The Milk of Dreams.”)

The ultimate triumph — or failure — of any Venice Biennale lies in its main exhibition halls, where “The Milk of Dreams” unfurls across acres of gallery space spanning one edge of the island to the next. Nothing is ever perfect, but I will say “The Milk of Dreams” comes as close as anyone can reasonably expect. I was an hour inside it before I realized I had not yet come across a single male artist; I don’t know the official count, but I’m completely comfortable saying the overwhelming majority are women.

Simone Leigh's "Brick House" in the Arsenale segment of the Biennale's core exhibition, "The Milk of Dreams." Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Why does this matter? Facts help. In the United States, according to the research group ArtNet, only 11 percent of art acquired by museums from 2008 to 2018 is by women. The Venice Biennale itself — a global showcase devoted to the contemporary — didn’t achieve gender parity until 2019, when 53 percent of artists were women; as recently as 2011, that number was at 26 percent.

So you can consider this year a significant rebalancing. Even so, “The Milk of Dreams” (its title is taken from a book by the British Mexican artist Leonora Carrington, a Surrealist tone-setter that is the conceptual backbone of the show) wears its priorities discreetly. There is no preach or scold to be found. It is thrillingly profound, empowering, gorgeous, and interconnected across media, time, and space; it connects past to present with exhilarating verve. The exhibition showcases women artists in discrete mini-surveys: A gallery of Chilean artist Cecilia Vicuña’s work astounds, with a perimeter of her paintings surrounding her airy installation of feather and frond dangling from above. A dark cave of the visceral, nightmarish paintings and installations of Portugal’s Paula Rego, who grew up during the trauma and violence of António de Oliveira Salazar’s autocratic regime, grounds the sometimes whimsical display with palpable angst.

"Angelus Mortem," a 2021 piece by Canadian artist Tau Lewis, is part of "The Milk of Dreams" exhibition. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images





I couldn’t help but think the show was building community among female artists across the ages — many of them forgotten or ignored, because women were not taken seriously as artists for generations. I came upon the work of a young Canadian artist named Tau Lewis — three enormous busts made of cobbled fabric and leather, evoking animist spirits and demons — and found beside it the fantastical costumes of the late German dancer Lavinia Schulz, hand-made in the early 20th century. Dark and fanciful, they were obvious kin.

Giant semi-transparent scrims with soft bands of color, shifting top to bottom — an oblique kind of landscape painting, representing colonial despoilment of lands — section off swaths of the Arsenale. They’re by Paris-based Kapwani Kiwanga, and close relations to Dominican American artist Firelei Báez’s extravagant, exuberant paintings, bursting with the kinetic energy of the pounding sea (Baez’s work, on view nearby, evokes the Middle Passage, which brings her and Kiwanga that much closer). Tiny geometric abstractions made in the 1920s by Sonia Delaunay — until recently, all but forgotten — are hung near the giant abstract paintings of Jacqueline Humphries, made this very year, as though giving permission, lighting the way. The delicate wire sculptures of the late Japanese American artist Ruth Asawa have a particularly special gallerymate: intricate papier-mache models of a gestating fetus made by Aletta Jacobs, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the Netherlands, in the 18th century, and for many years its only female doctor — both pioneers against impossible odds, in their own way.

"Untitled" by Japanese American artist Ruth Asawa is part of the main exhibition. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

It’s no stretch to link any of this work to Surrealism, the framework for “The Milk of Dreams.” It’s simple shorthand for fantastical imaginings of an active mind. But it’s also the show’s literal foundation: In a dark, sunken room at the exhibition’s heart, painted and carpeted a rich, dusky gold, you’ll find “The Witch’s Cradle,” a storehouse of 20th-century Surrealism made exclusively by women. It engulfs, so alive with extraordinary work it could stop your heart.

Some artists I’d seen — the American Dorothea Tanning with her ferociously strange scenes of unbound destruction; Carrington, with her outlandish visions of dread; Boston’s own Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller and Loïs Mailou Jones. But many — many, many — were brand-new to me, though the work was decades old. Remedios Varo’s chilling paintings from the 1940s and ’50s — a man at work, women emerging from the wall — will haunt me to my grave. They should. Varo, like so many here, never had the chance to be seen, denying the world their genius, and power. Here, they’re not not just visible. They’re wildly conspicuous — finally making up for so much lost time.

The 59th Venice International Biennale of Art continues to Nov. 27. Ca’ Giustinian, San Marco 1364/A 30124, Venice, Italy. www.labiennale.org.

