Michelle Dockery has journeyed a long way from ‘Downton Abbey’

I found “Anatomy of a Scandal” to be kind of cheesy, but the Netflix miniseries does have the virtue of furnishing a showcase for Michelle Dockery to further demonstrate her range.

The case began as a sex scandal, then became something more, and as the trial unfolds, Dockery compellingly communicates the prosecutor’s inner struggles, stemming from Kate’s complicated past.

The role is a pretty long way from Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” the part that introduced many American TV viewers to Dockery more than a decade ago.

Even though for years before that Dockery had been doing acclaimed work on the London stage and in BBC productions, typecasting is always a risk when you become well-known for playing a particular character.

But project by project, Dockery is expanding her image beyond the haughty, sardonic, but increasingly sympathetic Lady Mary, a divergent career path she began navigating as soon as “Downton” wrapped up (on TV, anyway) seven years ago. Making as sharp a break as possible from the stuffy aristocracy, Dockery took the lead role in TNT’s “Good Behavior” (2016-17) as Letty Raines, a Southern con artist, thief, and drug user.

Dockery cut loose in her portrayal of Letty. Recently released from prison for, yes, good behavior, Letty returns pretty quickly to bad behavior, but is still not prepared for being drawn into a relationship with a quite prolific hit man (Juan Diego Botto).

“Good Behavior” was far from great — it often strained credibility to the breaking point — but the series deserved a longer run than the two seasons TNT allowed it. It was consistently fun to watch Dockery break bad, complete with a blond wig she donned when Letty needed to be disguised to execute a grift. (The wig Dockery wears when Victoria is in the courtroom in “Anatomy of a Scandal” is of the formal, white-powdered variety.)

Even as Dockery continues to make a case for her versatility, she’s retaining her ties to the character who made her famous. She played Lady Mary in the not-really-necessary 2019 film spinoff of “Downton Abbey” and is doing so again in the upcoming “Downton Abbey: A New Era.’’

That’s fine, so long as this fine actress continues to make adventurous choices.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.