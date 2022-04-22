Travel Channel’s ‘Portals to Hell’ is heading to Plymouth, Mass.

Followers of all things haunted, paranormal, and local might want to tune into the Travel Channel this weekend.
“Portals to Hell,” a show that journeys to notoriously haunted locales, is making a stop in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The episode airs on the Travel Channel this Saturday, April 23, at 10 p.m.
Hosted by paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne (son of former Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne) and Katrina Weidman, the series is on a mission to confront any disturbing or malevolent entities. In Saturday’s episode, the duo will explore Plymouth’s historic Taylor Trask Museum.
The website for Plymouth Historic Tours calls the 1829 Trask Museum one of the town’s “most haunted historical houses” and includes it as part of its “Ghost Tour Combo.” The building’s caretaker, Jan, “wants to calm the restless spirits, but with the recent uptick in paranormal activity, she fears for her safety,” according to a release from “Portals to Hell,” which is now in its third season.
In addition to its stop in Massachusetts, this season of “Portals to Hell” also travels to Staten Island, Philadelphia, Detroit, Savannah, Missouri, and Arkansas. For more information, visit the Travel Channel website.
