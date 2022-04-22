Travel Channel’s ‘Portals to Hell’ is heading to Plymouth, Mass.

Followers of all things haunted, paranormal, and local might want to tune into the Travel Channel this weekend.

“Portals to Hell,” a show that journeys to notoriously haunted locales, is making a stop in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The episode airs on the Travel Channel this Saturday, April 23, at 10 p.m.

Hosted by paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne (son of former Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne) and Katrina Weidman, the series is on a mission to confront any disturbing or malevolent entities. In Saturday’s episode, the duo will explore Plymouth’s historic Taylor Trask Museum.