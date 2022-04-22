fb-pixel Skip to main content

Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after fire and burning reports

By Aaron Gregg The Washington Post,Updated April 22, 2022, 1 hour ago
In New York, a batch of french fries was cooked in October 2018. Though air fryers are sold as a way to make foods crunchy without deep-frying, home cooks have put them to countless other uses and fed a billion-dollar business.David Malosh/NYT

Best Buy is recalling 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens in the United States and Canada after more than 100 reports of them burning, melting or catching fire, safety regulators announced.

The 104 incidents involving the retailer's Insignia brand included seven reports of minor property damage and two injuries, including to a child's leg, according to a notice Thursday from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC advised customers to immediately stop using the devices and return them to Best Buy for a refund, which is to be offered in the form of a $50 credit. The fryers, which are manufactured in China, retail from $30 to $150 depending on the model.

The air fryers covered by the recall have the model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Qualifying consumers can register for a refund online.

