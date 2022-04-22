‘Everyone wants to get back to normal’: As COVID wanes, conventions make a comeback

Ryan Hartman, vice president for events at Penny Arcade, the Seattle company that runs the show, wouldn’t say how many people are expected this year. But he said the Thursday kickoff exceeded expectations, and that tickets for the all-day Saturday session were completely sold out.

The show, dedicated to fans of video games, board games, and card games, routinely attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center before COVID forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

If you’re in Boston’s Seaport District this weekend, expect to see lots of people dressed like “Star Wars” villains or cartoon characters. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down, Boston’s massive PAX East gaming convention is back.

It’s the latest evidence that Boston’s convention business is on the rebound, after last month’s successful relaunches of the Seafood Expo and the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology.

“The floor looked just like it did back in the olden days,” said Nate Little, spokesman for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. “I think the excitement of the building is back. The vibe is back.”

But PAX East isn’t like a traditional trade show. It’s a four-day-long festival where gaming fans from throughout the Northeast come to meet, greet, and play. And Hartman thinks the fans are sick of lockdowns and ready to party. He said that this year’s show will only be about 75 percent as large as the pre-pandemic events, but added that he still expected large crowds.

“This is definitely back to the massive PAX East feel,” Hartman said. “Everyone wants to get back to normal.”

Another entertainment festival will relaunch in late May, when Anime Boston returns to the Hynes Convention Center after a two-year COVID-imposed hiatus. This show is devoted to lovers of Japanese animated cartoons and, like PAX East, it attracts lots of “cosplayers,” people who dress in elaborate costumes inspired by their favorite characters.

While PAX East is a for-profit enterprise, Anime Boston is run by the nonprofit New England Anime Society. It used to attract about 25,000 visitors annually. In 2022, “the registration numbers are looking pretty good,” said convention chair Kristen Leiding. “I’m anticipating a really good year.”

Both shows are still taking precautions against COVID. All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and must wear masks at all times. Of course, for the ones dressed like Pokemon characters, that shouldn't be much of a problem.

















Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com.