France issues international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn

French authorities are interested in nearly 15 million euros (about $16.2 million) in suspected payments made between the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi auto alliance and its car distributor in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, or SBA. They say Ghosn abused his position as head of the world’s biggest carmaker to channel millions of euros in Renault funds through the Omani operation for his personal use, including the purchase of a 120-foot yacht.

PARIS — French prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant Friday for Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan and Renault who is living as a fugitive from the Japanese justice system, as part of an investigation into alleged abuse of corporate assets and money laundering.

In an interview late Friday with France’s BFM TV, Ghosn, appearing feisty and defiant at his home in Lebanon, denied the charges and said he “must be presumed innocent.”

The arrest warrant was one of five issued Friday against Ghosn and current owners or former managers of SBA.

Ghosn, a onetime titan of the automotive industry who holds French and Lebanese passports, has been living as a fugitive in Lebanon since 2019, when he fled across the globe to escape what he called “injustice and political persecution” in Japan. Authorities there had arrested him in late 2018 on charges of financial misconduct, including underreporting his income to evade taxes while heading Nissan.

An internal review by Nissan at the time found that from 2011 to 2018, Ghosn authorized more than $30 million in discretionary payments to a business partner in Oman. Ghosn’s representatives have insisted that the payments were for business purposes only.

Ghosn’s flight to Lebanon was strategic: The country does not have extradition treaties with Japan or France, meaning authorities do not need to honor their arrest requests.