Blind date: ‘She had a great smile that drew me in’

LAST THING SHE READ: Dance Magazine

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Competing in Highland (Scottish) dancing

CATHRYN B.: 50 / business owner

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Her eclectic decorating style

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Planting in the garden

7 P.M. 224 BOSTON, DORCHESTER

WARMING UP

Liz I moved to the Boston area in 2018 and I was intrigued when I saw that the Globe had this opportunity.

Cathryn I signed up at the recommendation of my dogs’ breeder.

Liz I sprinted home from work, took a shower, styled my hair, got dressed, put on my makeup, and did my nails.

Cathryn I’d brought several branches and bags of leaves to the dump earlier in the day.

Liz We were both early (she beat me to the restaurant, though). The host took me directly to the table and she was waiting for me.

Cathryn I was a bit early. I was excited to see what The Boston Globe had in store for me.

Liz I thought that she was absolutely beautiful. She had a great smile that drew me in.

Cathryn It was immediately clear that Liz had a great style.

LIVELY CONVERSATION

Liz She was very relaxed and friendly right from the start. She definitely made me at ease and let me be myself.

Cathryn I’d secured a gin martini within moments of being seated.

Liz We broke the ice with very basic questions about why we chose to do Dinner With Cupid. Our conversation was very wide-ranging, from what we do for a living to politics.

Cathryn I learned that Liz was ex-military, had a cat named Salem, enjoyed Scottish dancing, and was working on a PhD.

Liz We each ordered the short rib mac and cheese. Outstanding meal: I love a good mac and cheese. The service was good without being in our faces.

Cathryn The fancy mac and cheese stood out. The service and food were great.

Liz We are both into the arts (she works with stained glass), and we both are politically liberal and completely open about who we are.

Cathryn We had little in common. Liz doesn’t own or watch TV.

Liz I was very comfortable throughout the date, and we seemed to get more comfortable as the evening progressed. She is a very engaging woman and super easy to talk to. I don’t know if there was romantic chemistry yet, but the friendship was real. I would have loved for the evening to keep going.

Cathryn I’m pretty good at conversation. But never once did Liz ask a single thing about me.

OUT OF STEP

Liz We didn’t do anything else after dinner, as we each had things that we needed to get back to.

Cathryn I waited out front with Liz until her Uber arrived and then I walked to my car.

Liz She waited with me and we continued talking while I waited for my Uber. We did hug good night.

Cathryn It ended with a hug and me saying, “Pleasure to meet you.”

Liz We did exchange phone numbers and friended each other on Facebook. We talked about hoping Boston Pride happens this summer and attending.

Cathryn No. Not enough shared interests.

POST-MORTEM

Liz / A+

Cathryn / C

