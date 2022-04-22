Five things to do in and around Boston, April 25 - May 1

The Moth’s GrandSLAM Championship at The Wilbur will have you spellbound as 10 storytellers compete for the title of story champion. Tickets, $37, include a copy of The Moth’s new book, How to Tell a Story, a guide to crafting an unforgettable story. 7:30 p.m. themoth.org

Friday-Sunday

Smell the Roses

Take in the sights and fragrances of dozens of floral arrangements at the Art in Bloom festival, which returns to the Museum of Fine Arts after three years. Each arrangement represents an interpretation of a piece of art. General admission tickets are $27 with discounts for students. mfa.org

Saturday

Artful Movement

Head to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway near the Chinatown Gate to celebrate World Tai Chi Day. Students and instructors of the Bow Sim Mark Tai Chi Arts Association will perform Tai Chi and other Chinese martial arts to mark the occasion. 10 a.m. Free. rosekennedygreenway.org

Saturday

Generosity Jam

Rock out to Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik and other entertainers at Paradise Rock Club for Hot Stove Cool Music. The annual 18-plus event, hosted by the Foundation To Be Named Later, supports nonprofits helping children and families in low-income neighborhoods. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $65. foundationtobenamedlater.org

Saturday

Hip-Hop and Hope

Hip-hop. Comedy. Dance. Music. Supaman does it all. A member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation, the artist brings his unique blend of Native culture and contemporary art to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art to deliver a message of pride and resilience. 8 p.m. Advance tickets start at $16; day-of $22; discounts available for students. massmoca.org

