Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thanks to Jeff Harder for educating the public in his Perspective piece about the positive and negative aspects of veterinary medicine and what practitioners have to deal with (“If We Love Our Pets So Much, Why Do We Treat Veterinarians So Poorly?” February 20). I have practiced for 36 years and hope to go another 15 years. I love what I do, and I do hope things get better in our field.

I was reading this article when my vet called (1.5 hours after the office closed) to tell me that my 16-year-old dog has an aggressive cancer. If I could go to my loving, caring vets for medical care, I would. To live until the equivalent of 16 in dog years, get doctors to call after hours, have the entire office know my name, and everyone be sad when I get cancer — that would be a good health care system!

Beth Logan

Chelmsford

It’s unimaginable for me not having an animal in my life; my kids grew up with every sort. My daughter is now a behavior specialist and trainer at San Francisco Animal Care and Control. One year she called me crying because someone was interested in adopting a 4-year-old Chihuahua with flea-bitten ears. (For me, it’s dachshund or bust.) So? “I love him.” Ugh. We welcomed Mouse into our fold. He just had his teeth cleaned — $2,000. Last year, Twinkle, her French bulldog, was found on the street. Another new family addition. Twinkle had a herniated disk. Her surgery was $10,000. Thankfully, my daughter has pet insurance. My other daughter’s pet rat recently had a benign tumor removed for the rock bottom price of $450. All to say, animals bring immeasurable joy. I work with physicians, many with sizable egos. The vets? All heart.

Amy Jones

Watertown

The public does have a responsibility to understand the roles veterinary staff play in keeping their animals as healthy as possible. It would be so supportive to see a bit more empathy and understanding exercised by owners.

Dr. Elizabeth Schuda

San Diego

Since I was child, I wanted to be a veterinarian. After 11 years of education, I reached that dream. I worked for two years for a practice that also provided emergency care. I crashed and burned due to the grueling schedule. On weekends I was on emergency call, not able to get home to feed my pets, not to mention shower/rest. When I was off, I was never “off” — my mind raced with my cases. Eleven years ago I opened my practice. There is pressure from every direction when you own a business. But I find the upside — the client who brings the team lunch, homemade jams, a tray of cookies. The client whose pet you helped to cross rainbow bridge, coming in with a new puppy. With everything in life, you take the good with the bad. We as veterinarians need to take care of ourselves, which is hard. Our job is to take care of everyone else. For me, after being in the veterinary field for 36 years, I have a good formula for myself.

Dr. Linda Register, East-West Animal Hospital

Lutz, Florida

Thanks for writing a simple and compassionate piece about us. Harder so eloquently described the essence of the job, which I often have difficulty putting into words. For the vast majority of us, we don’t want more money. We don’t want a fancy life. We want to help people and their pets; we are public servants. We work to support a one-health initiative and strive to support the human-animal bond. We appreciate kindness and being able to pay our very dedicated staff a living wage. Thanks for reminding readers of that.

Dr. Summer Jenks

Lakeland, Florida

I was touched by the article from the veterinarian’s point of view. It’s sad from all angles. As a retired woman on a fixed income, learning that having my cat’s teeth cleaned will cost me $800, half of my monthly Social Security income, is sad, too. I have insurance. It doesn’t cover much, including regular dental care. These types of costs can crush people. We love our pets and we love our vets. When I asked mine why costs are so high, she said that they use the most up-to-date equipment and technologies. I said she had my permission to not do the procedure on the Starship Enterprise. There should be a little give here.

Catherine Rivard

Minneapolis

I am a veterinarian who has seen my beloved profession suffer the consequences of the stresses we face. I love what I do and can’t imagine a better career but there are a lot of days that are difficult beyond anything a pet owner can imagine. Thanks to Jeff Harder for trying to open the public’s eyes to reality.

Dr. Michele Leatherbury, Atlantic Animal Hospital

Accomac, Virginia

I have never met a pet I didn’t like — even the dangerous Rottweiler trying to attack me (not his fault). Every single interaction, I struggle to find a way to a diagnosis with the lowest cost and always use generic meds to save my clients money — but almost daily I get accused of trying to rip people off. Thirty five years in — I’m tired.

Dr. Kelly Butler

Ottawa, Ontario

My wife is a veterinarian and the emotional impact is unbelievable. Patients’ owners are often verbally abusive. The job definitely takes a toll on her. Articles like this help raise awareness.

Brian and Victoria Nihls

Fruit Cove, Florida

