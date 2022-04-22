For sale: Gorgeous Gambrels, in Ashland and Arlington

LOT SIZE 0.72 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $447,000 in 2018

PROS Across from Warren Elementary School, but set back on a private, wooded lot, this 1968 Gambrel Cape features hardwood floors and exposed wood beams throughout the first floor. From the front porch, enter into a living room with whitewashed brick fireplace at right. The dining room at left is open to a newly remodeled kitchen with soapstone counters and sink, sleek blue cabinets, waterfall island, floating shelves, and bay windows. Glass doors open to the patio and backyard, while an office and powder room complete the first floor. Upstairs, three bedrooms, each with mini-split units, share a new black and white bath with double vanity. The basement holds laundry plus a family room with fireplace. CONS An offer has been accepted.

$1,295,000

42 MOUNT VERNON STREET / ARLINGTON

SQUARE FEET 2,505

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $423,000 in 2008

PROS Set on a corner lot, this 1921 Dutch Colonial bids a warm welcome with its farmer’s porch and blue front door flanked by sidelights. Inside, through a mudroom entry, French doors, built-in storage, and hardwood floors abound. The living room at left includes a fireplace and an adjacent sunroom. Through the swinging dining room door, the kitchen features thick marble counters, two-toned cabinetry, Wolf range, butcher block island, and gas fireplace, plus patio access and a nearby powder room. A shared bath and three large bedrooms, one with private bath, comprise the second floor. The top floor has a fourth bedroom and an office; laundry and a walk-out potting shed are in the basement. CONS Garage is shared with a neighbor.

