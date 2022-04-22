Affordable housing developers to renovate South Providence’s run down ‘Clown Town’

And then she’ll pull up along the Barbara Jordan II development complex, once nicknamed “Clown Town” by outsiders because of the brightly painted exteriors. The buildings are run down now, but she remembers when the area was in its heyday.

PROVIDENCE — Developer Sharon Morris grew up in Upper South Providence and lived there for more than four decades. She still returns to the area often, to reconnect with old neighbors. She drives along her old stomping ground during the day, asking younger kids why they aren’t in school, telling them to have their moms call her — because she most likely knows them.

Finally, she said, the complex is about to get a new life.

On Monday, Rhode Island Housing, Omni Development, and Wingate Capital Associates will begin to redevelop the abandoned, fenced off complex into 79 affordable housing units with four townhouses for sale.

Construction will take 18 to 24 months, but once its complete there will be on-site property management, resident services, a computer lab, on-site laundry facilities and parking, and each unit will be energy efficient, said Morris, who is now the executive director of Omni. She’s also exploring free Wi-Fi for each unit.

Renderings for the Joseph Caffey Apartments and Jordan Caffey Townhomes project that includes the redevelopment of the former Barbara Jordan II development in the Upper South Providence Neighborhood. DBVW Architects

Families with incomes ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income will be able to afford to live in 54 of the units at 16 Somerset St. and 25 of the units at 15 Somerset St. That means only 30 percent of their income will go toward rent. For a four-person household, the maximum annual income would be $69,600, according to the US Office of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD.

For the last couple of weeks, many of the 26 buildings in the complex have been demolished in order to prepare for construction. For Morris, each building represents generations of families that once lived there.

“This was a lively spot,” said Morris. “There were a few problems. It could get crazy — like with drugs and violence — but there were a lot of families that grew up there back in the day that are doing really well now. For them, for me, it started there.”

For Morris, and many others in the neighborhood, the revitalization of this fenced off, now blighted neighborhood has been a long time coming.





Pedestrians walk on Somerset Street, which was a section of the Barbara Jordan II development in Upper South Providence. It was once nicknamed "Clown Town." Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Back in the late 1980s, Lloyd Griffin, the first black councilman from South Providence, had an eccentric idea to take abandoned homes that were slated for demolition across the city and move them to a bundle of littered lots that lined Somerset, Portland, and Pearl Streets between Pine and Hayward Streets in South Providence.

The idea was to build low-income housing like they did with the Barbara Jordan I apartments, a $9 million, 193-unit project comprised of 87 two- and three-family homes, built in the mid-1980s and named for the former Texas Congresswoman and Black civil rights activist.

Griffin, who understood then that many people could not afford their own homes, wanted to launch a second round of development. “You see how well this is kept? [They] live like normal Americans,” he told the Providence Journal in 1989. “Poor people can live together like everyone else.”

He led the build out of Barbara Jordan II, a housing redevelopment project made up of 26 two- and three-story apartment buildings -- 74 apartments on 2.75 acres.

But when Griffin died suddenly at age 59 in 1999, so did much of the oversight of the neighborhood. At one point, many of the homes were painted mint green, peony, and light turquoise — bright colors that led out-of-towners to nickname the neighborhood “clown town.”

After years of mismanagement, HUD acquired the properties from the Phoenix-Griffin Group in 2012. The federal agency started foreclosure proceedings in 2017 after the units were deemed “uninhabitable.”

Some of the homes in the Barbara Jordan II complex have been torn down. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

HUD transferred the properties to Rhode Island Housing, a state agency, for $1 in 2018. Carol Ventura, executive director of Rhode Island Housing, said the remaining tenants — all low-income families — were able to receive housing vouchers and find new, affordable apartments.

They boarded up the properties, fenced off each building, and then began trying to figure out how to develop the complex. Many of the buildings were without heat. Unpaid utility bills had piled up from former tenants, and videos of some of the empty properties showed mold, leaks, and infrastructure issues.

“This [complex] had been there for decades. And the community deserved a voice in what it would become,” said Ventura.

After a multi-month community engagement process, the agency built an RFP that included homeownership opportunities for first-time home buyers, sidewalks, lighting, green space, and making the units permanently affordable. Omni and Wingate were ultimately chosen in June 2020 by the agency’s board. Both companies have experience creating and managing affordable housing.

Critics complained about how long it took to develop the complex. “I hear them,” said Ventura of the critics. “The length of time is really based on assembling of finances, architectural design, and permitting. Even with a cooperative city, there’s a process and it’s not fast — by any means.”

Morris rattled off the hurdles they faced over the last few years: Modifying how the properties were zoned, checking boundary lines, environmental testing, new appraisals for each building, applying for a long-term housing tax credit, and complete market studies. Since they are building affordable housing, HUD has also had to approve the plans.

“That all costs a lot of money. We signed a lot of checks before we could even start demolition,” she said.

Sharon Morris is the executive director of Omni Development Corporation. She lived in the Upper South Providence neighborhood for more than four decades and is now leading a major affordable housing redevelopment of the neighborhood’s Barbara Jordan II complex. Alexa Gagosz / Globe Staff

Monday’s ground-breaking will soon be followed by construction. The complex will be renamed the Joseph Caffey Apartments and Jordan Caffey Townhouses, in honor of the executive director of Omni who dedicated his professional life to revitalizing communities through the development and preservation of affordable housing, according to Morris.

This project, Morris said, is personal.

“I was part of that community for so long. I grew up there. I have memories there. I still know the people there, and have family and friends in that neighborhood to this day,” said Morris. “I know what it is like to be out-bid, priced out. So I knew this was the project I needed to focus on.”

“These homes are going to make a big difference for a lot of families,” she said. “And we’re going to get this right.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.