Backcountry skier recalls dramatic rescue of snowboarder who fell onto rocks in NH mountains

The snowboarder — 31-year-old Patrick McQuaide of Pelham, N.H. — was on a backcountry ski run known as Turkey Shoot when he suddenly fell.

The 33-year-old Beverly resident did see a snowboarder out there in the Great Gulf on April 15, however, and it’s a good thing he did, because no one else was around to witness what happened next.

When Jon Dwyer went backcountry skiing in the White Mountains on a recent Friday morning, he didn’t expect to see a lot of people.

“He went over the cliff [near the edge of the ski run] and started banging into rocks,” Dwyer said in a phone interview Friday4/22 . “I saw him go all the way down the run.”

Dwyer said he ran — as fast as he could, wearing ski boots and crampons – about 100 yards to get to McQuaide, who was in rough shape.

“That area is pretty rocky,” said Dwyer. “But I was able to spot him. He was lying stomach down on the rocks.”

McQuaide was unconscious, and Dwyer wasn’t sure if he was alive.

“That was a pretty bad moment. I didn’t understand how someone could survive a fall like that,” he said. “There was so much broken equipment and blood… I wasn’t sure what I was looking at at first.”

Dwyer tried to wake McQuaide up, and suddenly, the snowboarder’s left eye flicked open.

Dwyer pulled out his Garmin inReach Mini 2 device and triggered an emergency SOS signal, alerting authorities about McQuaide’s plight.

Dwyer had just purchased the Garmin device the day before, “more so my wife could track me when I’m out there,” he said. “I never dreamed that I’d use it like that.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers received the notification at approximately 11:10 a.m. and contacted the Army National Guard for assistance.

Dwyer said McQuaide was having trouble breathing, and was unable to walk. He shared his extra layers with McQuaide and wondered how long it would take for help to arrive.

“I started getting nervous because there was rain in the forecast,” Dwyer said. “We were pretty exposed.”

Dwyer worried about the possibility of an avalanche, and the threat of hypothermia was very real.

Meanwhile, another skier arrived at the scene and offered assistance. He and Dwyer stayed with McQuaide until a rescue helicopter arrived, officials said.

The Army National Guard flew the Black Hawk helicopter north from Concord and hovered over McQuaide while lowering a medic down onto the slope. Dwyer helped the medic place McQuaide onto a litter that was then hoisted into the helicopter, and he was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., officials said.

Lieutenant Mark Ober of New Hampshire Fish and Game said the fact that Dwyer was out there and witnessed the fall was “lifesaving” for McQuaide.

“This location is so remote, it rarely gets any skiers,” Ober said in a phone interview. “It just so happens, as luck would have it...this other skier was there to witness it.”

On Wednesday, Dwyer spoke in a phone call with McQuaide, who was still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

“Just to hear him talk...it was very relieving to hear his voice,” he said. “He sounded already a ton better. I know he suffered a ton of injuries. It sounds like he’s doing well all things considered.”

Dwyer said he was still wrapping his head around the coincidence that he happened to be at that spot to see McQuaid fall, which may have had a different outcome if he had not been there, with his new Garmin device.

“It’s been kind of a surreal sort of experience,” he said. “What are the chances... that I’m there at that exact moment, looking up that gully?”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.