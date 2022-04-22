Bill Russell game jersey sells for over $1 million at auction

The jersey fetched $1,022,250 during the event, Hunt Auctions of Pennsylvania said. The buyer wasn’t identified.

A Bill Russell game jersey sold for over $1 million during a virtual auction Friday as part of a second installment of memorabilia sales from the personal collection of the Celtics legend.

In addition to the jersey, which dates to the 1950s or 1960s, one of Russell’s team sweaters from the ‘60s went for $94,000, and a 1986 championship ring owned by late team patriarch Red Auerbach sold for $129,250, the company said.

“The record- setting performance for items within the first Bill Russell Collection live auction were astounding, yet not surprising,” David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said in the statement. “To properly convey the significance of Bill Russell as an athlete, a champion of Civil Rights, and a towering figure in the history of American sports is impossible.”

Hunt added that Russell embodies the “very essence” of what it means to be a champion. “It is also to be applauded that a portion of the auction proceeds will be donated by Bill to MENTOR, the non-profit he helped to found more than three decades ago,” he said.

Friday’s auction included over 1,100 lots, and an online catalog detailed the many items that went up sale.

They included a 1974 commemorative NBA Hall of Fame basketball signed by Russell; a photo signed by Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that shows boxer Muhammad Ali posing with Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, and other athletes who gathered to support Ali for his refusal to be drafted during the Vietnam War; and a photo of Auerbach embracing Russell, with an inscription reading, “To Bill, A Great Friend & The Greatest, Red Auerbach,” according to the catalog.

A December auction at TD Garden of Russell’s memorabilia had netted more than $5 million.

Russell was a 12-time All-Star, a five-time MVP, and an 11-time champion. He was the first Black coach in league history and led the Celtics to a pair of titles in three seasons at the helm. He later guided the Seattle SuperSonics to two playoff appearances during his four years there from 1973 to ‘77.

When Russell, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975, received his second induction last year, as a coach.

Russell, 88, joined Bill Sharman, John Wooden, Lenny Wilkens, and Tommy Heinsohn as the only Hall of Famers to be inducted as a player and a coach.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.