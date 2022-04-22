Calif. man allegedly threatened to commit anti-LGBTQ violence at Merriam-Webster in Springfield

He is due to appear on April 29 in US District Court in Springfield, the statement said.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, Calif., was arrested Tuesday on one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence, and made an initial appearance in federal court for the Central District of California, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

A California man was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to bomb Merriam-Webster Inc.’s Springfield headquarters and to commit anti-LBTQ violence against employees over the dictionary company’s definitions of females, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Hanson allegedly sent Merriam-Webster various threatening messages and comments between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, 2021 through its website’s “Contact Us” page and in the comments section on its web pages that corresponded to the word entries for “Girl” and “Woman,” prosecutors said.

The statements demonstrated “bias against specific gender identities,” according to the statement.

The alleged posts included one from Oct. 2, 2021, in which Hanson used the handle “@anonYmous” to post a comment on Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary’s definition of “female.”

“It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda,” the comment said.

He also allegedly sent a threatening message via the website’s “Contact Us” page, prosecutors said.

“You [sic] headquarters should be shot up and bombed,” the message said. “It is sickening that you have caved to the cultural Marxist, anti-science tranny [sic] agenda and altered the definition of ‘female’ as part of the Left’s efforts to corrupt and degrade the English language and deny reality.”

The threats prompted Merriam-Webster to close its officers in Springfield and New York City for five business days, the statement said.

Merriam-Webster also wasn’t the only company Hanson allegedly targeted, prosecutors said.

“The investigation identified numerous related threats, including to the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, Inc., IGN Entertainment, the President of the University of North Texas, two professors at Loyola Marymount University and a New York City rabbi,” prosecutors said.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement that such threats have “no place in our society.”

“We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division,” Rollins said. “My office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate threats against members of our communities, no matter what corner of the internet they’re sent from.”

Individuals or entities who believe they may be victims of this crime should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (888) 221-6023, prosecutors said.

Hanson faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.