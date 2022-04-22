fb-pixel Skip to main content

Chelsea police officer struck by vehicle driven by person believed to be connected to shooting

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 22, 2022, 1 hour ago

A Chelsea police officer was struck Friday during a traffic stop by a vehicle driven by a person who may be linked to a shooting that injured a woman the day before, Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

The vehicle fled over the Chelsea Street Bridge into East Boston, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter at around 5:45 p.m.

The driver is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened Thursday in Chelsea that seriously injured a 68-year-old woman with a stray bullet.

The officer received treatment, but did not go to the hospital, Kyes said.

Kyes tweeted a surveillance photo of the vehicle, a light-colored Subaru with the Massachusetts license plate 9GK342.



