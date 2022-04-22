Deaths of man and woman found in Concord, N.H. ruled homicides, officials say

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, had each been shot multiple times when their bodies were found in the area of the Broken Ground Trails, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.

Their bodies were recovered from a wooded area close to the Marsh Loop Trail off Portsmouth Street. Autopsies conducted Friday revealed each died from gunshot wounds, the statement said.

The Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex on Monday at 2:22 p.m. and went for a walk. “Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that,” the statement said.

Concord police posted a missing person’s poster on Twitter for the Reids at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who saw the Reids on Monday, or who has any information related to their disappearance and deaths, should contact the Concord Police Department, the attorney general’s statement said.

If a person or business area has security surveillance video, they area asked to review it to see if the Reid’s appear on it, officials said.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100, the statement said.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

