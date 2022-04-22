Jemison’s role as city’s chief planner comes at a pivotal moment

For a time, he and his mother lived in Amherst public housing. Only later did he realize that an act of public policy had stabilized their lives.

The son of two Detroit activists who had relocated to Massachusetts, he was 10 when his parents split up.

Arthur Jemison came by his passion for public service innocently, almost by accident.

He came to that realization, he said, while earning a graduate degree in urban planning at MIT.

“It was clear to me that a policy decision by a group of leaders that was followed by an investment in a development was part of the reason the direction of my life changed,” Jemison said in a telephone interview earlier this week.

Jemison, 51, was named by Mayor Michelle Wu to be the city’s chief planner. But that title doesn’t capture the breadth of the job, which will include playing a leading role in reimagining the role and structure of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

He comes — or rather, returns — to City Hall from a high-ranking position overseeing community planning and development at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But he won’t need directions to find his new office. Jemison is no stranger to city government. He worked in the Boston Redevelopment Authority from 1998-2000 and at the Boston Housing Authority before that. While Jemison is an MIT-pedigreed urban planner, he has also spent plenty of time in the trenches of city and state government.

In his previous tour at the BRA — the BPDA is the same agency, rebranded — Jemison was responsible for development in Roxbury, particularly around what is now Nubian Square. He was deeply involved in the long-running effort to develop what is now the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, home of the Boston School Department.

Development in Roxbury wasn’t easy then and isn’t now; indeed, some of the parcels he tried to develop back then — including Parcel 3 on Tremont Street — are on the drawing board to this day.

But he looks at the Bolling Building now with pride.

“It’s a building by an internationally famous architect,” Jemison noted. “If anyone had any experience with that neighborhood in, say, 1995, they’d know how different it is now.”

He met Wu during her first campaign for City Council in 2013. But he has mostly watched Boston politics from a distance since then, working for six years in a series of high-ranking posts in Detroit city government before joining the Biden administration.

Jemison may have been in Washington but he paid close attention to the mayoral election last year. And when opportunity came knocking, he was ready for it.

Aside from being city planner, he is also the titular head of the BPDA. Wu has vowed — or sort of vowed — to abolish the agency, though “abolish” is a word she has pointedly started to avoid.

Regardless, Jemison has clearly been brought in to oversee an overhaul. The BPDA historically has oversight over both planning and development, roles that critics have long viewed as conflicting.

In an age clamoring for a greater focus on equity, the BPDA’s approach is ripe for rethinking.

“I think the (current) system pushed Boston forward — with people sometimes making terrible decisions and sometimes making brilliant decisions,” Jemison said. “The mayor is asking fundamental questions about whether that mixture is right any more and how to get it right for the era we’re in.”

I asked Jemison what changes to expect over the next few years. First, he said, we should expect to see more diverse teams involved in development.

He said he BPDA must also make equity a high priority in decisions — not just occasionally, but on a daily basis

And its work, he said, must become more inclusive.

“I think you’ll see more ambitious ideas being proposed and implemented in more parts of the city,” Jemison said. “And I think you’ll see more people feeling like they understand how to participate in the dialogue about development.”

He’s looking forward to his return.

“It’s the place where I came of age,” Jemison said. “Having been a young person in this agency (nearly) 25 years ago and having the chance to reshape the agency for the future — that’s a really exciting opportunity.”

An opportunity and a challenge, as well. But he might be just the person for it.

