Kayla Montgomery, stepmother to missing Harmony Montgomery, makes brief court appearance

“I understand the state will be providing ... some additional information that could be relevant to the probable cause hearing,” said Kayla Montgomery’s lawyer, Paul Garrity, during the brief hearing. Neither Garrity nor prosecutors elaborated on the new information.

Kayla Montgomery, the 31-year-old stepmother to Harmony and estranged wife of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, 32, appeared in Hillsborough, N.H., Superior Court Northern District for what was scheduled to be a bail and probable cause hearing, but the parties agreed to delay it until May 5.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Manchester, N.H., in 2019 and whose father has been charged with assaulting her before she disappeared, made a brief court appearance Friday on charges of receiving stolen guns.

Montgomery wore an orange jail jumpsuit with a face mask in court, as well as black-framed glasses. She spoke quietly with her attorney before being escorted from the courtroom at the end of the hearing.

Montgomery was charged last week with two counts of receiving stolen property in October 2019. Adam Montgomery is charged with stealing the guns. Authorities say there’s no connection between the stolen guns and Harmony’s disappearance.

Adam Montgomery was indicted last month by a Hillsborough County grand jury on a felony charge of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also charged with interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Earlier this month, prosecutors brought the gun charges, alleging he stole a rifle and shotgun belonging to someone identified only as C.F., legal filings show. He is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester.

Kayla Montgomery is charged with receiving or keeping a rifle and shotgun belonging to C.F., while knowing or believing the guns were probably stolen, according to prosecutors.

She was previously indicted on a felony charge of theft by deception, for allegedly falsely telling state child welfare workers that Harmony lived with her from November 2019 to June 2021 and collecting food stamp benefits during that period that were meant for the child.

Kayla Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

No one’s been charged directly with causing Harmony’s disappearance, and law enforcement officials are continuing to search for her. Anyone with information about Harmony’s disappearance or her whereabouts should call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour tip line for the case at 603-203-6060.

Material from prior Globe stories and Globe wire services was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.