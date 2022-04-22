fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man killed, woman wounded in Dorchester shooting, Boston police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2022, 49 minutes ago

A man was killed and a woman wounded during a shooting in Dorchester early Friday, Boston police said.

Officers responded to Lawrence Avenue around 12:11 a.m. where they found the shooting victims.

The man has since been pronounced dead and the woman was wounded, police said Friday morning. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said there is no threat to the general public from the gun violence.

The shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

