New England news in brief

A man was killed and a woman was wounded during an attempted murder-suicide early Friday involving a married couple in Dorchester, law enforcement officials said. According to the Suffolk district attorney’s office, the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. The incident took place near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Mascoma Street, where police responded at 12:11 a.m. Officers found the man and woman, both with gunshot wounds to the head. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, said Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. The shooting is under investigation.

Russell jersey nets more than $1 million at auction

A Bill Russell game jersey sold for more than $1 million during a virtual auction Friday as part of a second installment of memorabilia sales from the personal collection of the Celtics legend. The jersey fetched $1,022,250 during the event, Hunt Auctions of Pennsylvania said. The buyer wasn’t identified. In addition to the jersey, which dates to the 1950s or 1960s, one of Russell’s team sweaters from the ‘60s went for $94,000, and a 1986 championship ring owned by late team patriarch Red Auerbach sold for $129,250, the company said. “The record- setting performance for items within the first Bill Russell Collection live auction were astounding, yet not surprising,” David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said in the statement. “To properly convey the significance of Bill Russell as an athlete, a champion of Civil Rights, and a towering figure in the history of American sports is impossible.”

MEDFORD

Tournament honoring Marathon bombing victim returns

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament will return to Columbus Memorial Park this weekend, honoring a former high school player killed in the Boston Marathon bombings nine years ago. Students from Medford High School, Billerica Memorial High School, Arlington Catholic High School, and Swampscott High School will face off in four games, according to the school department. The two-day tournament honors Campbell, a Medford High School graduate who died in the 2013 bombings at the Marathon finish line at the age of 29. The opening ceremonies will start at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, when two games are scheduled. A consolation game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday and the championship game will be held at 1 p.m. All money raised from the tournament will go toward the Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund.

NEW ENGLAND

Supply chain issues impact whale protection rules, feds say

The federal government is acknowledging that supply chain issues will prevent all lobstermen from having gear needed to protect North Atlantic right whales before a May 1 deadline. The rules will still go into effect on that date, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it will use a “graduated enforcement effort” until supply problems are resolved. Maine’s congressional delegation and governor said they were disappointed that NOAA didn’t simply delay the rules until July 1. The rules require lobstermen to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope in some waters. That’s to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales by preventing them from becoming entangled. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 340. In Massachusetts, an advocacy group questioned whether the supply chain issue will actually affect lobster fishermen. “Massachusetts commercial lobstermen have been compliant with the ‘new’ regulations since 2021 as they are held to the most restrictive conservation management for the right whales protection,” the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association said in a statement. “There has been no issue with the supply chain to date and there’s ample supplies available for everyone through Ketcham Trap in New Bedford.” Three national environmental organizations, including two based in Massachusetts — the Conservation Law Fund, Defenders of Wildlife, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare — declined to comment. (AP/GLOBE STAFF)

Advertisement





CONCORD, N.H.

Double homicide investigation

A man and a woman who had been reported missing were found fatally shot near a conservation area Thursday night, and their deaths were ruled homicides, officials said. Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, had each been shot multiple times when their bodies were found in the area of the Broken Ground Trails, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday. Anyone with information about the Reids is asked to contact police at 603-225-8600.