The Argument: Should Massachusetts require consumer notification before leased vehicles are repossessed?

Paul R. Feeney

Every day, you likely come back from your mailbox with a pile of junk mail to shred and recycle, and like most people, at least a few spam calls to ignore on your cell phone. There seems to be a never-ending parade of sellers, lenders, and marketers, aggressively employing creative ways to separate us from our hard-earned money. They will stop at nothing to find a way to contact you.

Unfortunately, these robust communicative capabilities magically disappear when it comes to actually assisting a consumer. For example, those drivers that pay installments on a leased vehicle.

There are times in the lives of many working-class people, in a high-cost state like Massachusetts, when a loan payment or two may be missed. Whether it is due to a temporary setback like a job loss or an unexpected health care expense, a simple lapse in memory as we juggle family obligations, or even an administrative mistake or mail delay, most consumers acknowledge the issue and work quickly to correct it. With that in mind, auto-loan lenders must give notice to the buyer and provide a right to cure the debt prior to sending out the tow truck to repossess the vehicle. However, there is a gaping loophole in current state law: Those simple notice requirements do not apply if you are making payments on a leased vehicle.

The common-sense debtor protections state law affords to buyers financing the purchase of their vehicles should be granted to those that lease as well. Currently, you can make years of on-time payments for your leased vehicle, but with no notice or opportunity to correct a mistake, you may one day discover your family car is not in the driveway where you left it the night before. No letter, no phone call, no text, not even an e-mail to give you a fighting chance to make things right.

Automobile transactions are a leading subject of consumer complaints to the Massachusetts Attorney General each year. We have filed legislation to modernize consumer protections for the purchase of used vehicles, strengthen the Lemon Law, and close the leased vehicle loophole. This is about basic fairness for honest, hard-working people that are getting squeezed more and more each day.

Danielle Fagre Arlowe

Senior vice president for the American Financial Services Association, a consumer credit trade association with members in Massachusetts

Danielle Fagre Arlowe

Having a car repossessed is an unfortunate outcome that neither borrowers nor their lenders want. Auto lenders seek to avoid repossession whenever possible, using it only as a last resort. While media reports surrounding S.2323 highlight a leased vehicle repossession carried out in error, repossessions generally occur due to a borrower’s sustained failure to make payments over several months, perhaps longer. Massachusetts recognizes the unfortunate necessity of vehicle repossession and has rules in place for when creditors must use it; it’s also important that consumers know their rights.

For lenders, working with borrowers to avoid defaults is far preferable to costly repossession. An ongoing dialogue between the lender and its customer is the best way to identify a mutually beneficial arrangement for the consumer to retain the vehicle while satisfying their financial obligation.

Lenders put a considerable amount of time and effort into proactively reaching out to customers experiencing financial difficulty. Their goal is to work with them to resolve the account issues. Financial institutions recognize that individuals’ situations vary, so they work on a case-by-case basis to find ways to resolve any payment difficulties whenever possible.

Though a last resort, repossession of a vehicle is sometimes the only option available. Lenders recognize that the repossession process must be handled cautiously and are committed to ensuring repossessions are conducted professionally and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Creditors regularly communicate with their customers and provide notices of delinquency and default, so repossession should not come as a surprise to a consumer who has missed several months of payments.

The Massachusetts legislation and similar efforts to alter longstanding state laws and create a lengthier repossession process will not only unnecessarily burden responsible lenders, it will hurt consumers by incentivizing creditors to take steps to exercise their repossession rights and initiate the process sooner.

Instead of more stringent laws, we should look to education. My organization and its members are strong supporters of programs that inform consumers on the financial responsibilities that come with financing a vehicle. Our brochure, “Understanding Vehicle Financing,” provides information to help consumers learn about financing at a dealership and how to evaluate their personal financial situation before financing a new or used vehicle.

