As spring begins to bloom, so do community gardens

At GROW Community Garden in Waltham, meanwhile, many of the caretakers who have reserved one of the garden’s 140 plots are of Asian descent. Some grow winter melon, or shishito peppers.

Those new crops were suggested by local residents, a majority of whom are Latino.

This summer they’ll be growing the usual vegetables in the fields of the Costello Urban Farm in Lawrence – greens, carrots, squash. But they’re also planting seeds for okra and aji dulce, a pepper native to the Caribbean. It’s used in sofrito, the aromatic stew used in many Latin American recipes.

Rhubarb starts to emerge at GROW Community Garden in Waltham. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

That kind of cultural cross-pollination is one of the distinct joys of urban gardening, says Ailene Orlando. She’s a lifelong gardener who serves on the steering committee of GROW — Green Rows of Waltham. In summer, she says, she and her fellow gardeners routinely share bags of produce with each other.

“I’ve taken home vegetables I’ve never seen before,” she says.

As spring begins to bloom, many Greater Bostonians are returning to the soil. In the surrounding mill cities, which once bustled with factory workers — in Lawrence and Waltham and Lowell and Brockton — the move toward urban agriculture has taken root.

The benefits are clear: better nutrition, a focus on the environment, and perhaps most importantly, a renewed commitment to civic pride.

Lesly Melendez, deputy director of Groundwork Lawrence, and Eddie Rosa, Groundwork's community engagement director, at the Costello Urban Farm. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“It gives the neighborhood a sense of community,” says Lesly Melendez. She’s the deputy director of Groundwork Lawrence, a nonprofit organization established in 1991, one of three pilot programs in the United States (with Providence and Bridgeport, Conn.) modeled after an environmental organization founded in the United Kingdom to improve the quality of life in densely populated areas.

In a city that once had more than 30 areas designated as “brownfields” — land previously used by industry that must be tested for contamination before redevelopment — Groundwork operates 10 community gardens. Each summer the organization’s “Green Team” employs 40 high school students who work on crews tending the farm, as well as stewarding the city’s parks and maintaining its trails.

As the pandemic increased levels of food insecurity, Groundwork donated 100 percent of its produce to food pantries and community kitchens. In previous years, Melendez says, 30 percent was reserved for sale at farmers’ markets.

The fields at Costello Park in South Lawrence, running along the Shawsheen River, have expanded in recent years. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Born and raised in Lawrence to parents who arrived from Puerto Rico to work in the factories, Melendez says she learned her sense of community from her father.

“He was a community activist as long as I can remember,” she says.

Groundwork is affiliated with the Urban Agriculture Coalition, a group that shares skills and resources across the Commonwealth. The western Massachusetts “gateway” cities of Springfield and Holyoke have benefited from Groundwork’s perspectives, Melendez says. When Lowell’s Mill City Grows was forming a decade ago, Groundwork’s executive director, Heather McCann, served as a mentor.

The fields at Costello Park in South Lawrence, running along the Shawsheen River, have expanded in recent years. Last year they included berry bushes; a “three sisters” planting — a stacked garden of corn, peas, and squash; a hoop house (set for an upgrade this year) that housed tomatoes and cucumbers; and, at the edge of the woods, a pollinator stand of sunflowers and a wooden box to attract bats, which help limit the number of pest insects.

“We don’t have a lot of bats,” Melendez says, “but the kids wanted to try it.”

Most of Groundwork’s other locations around the city consist of raised community garden beds, like the one alongside a playground at Manchester Street Park. That sits on the site of a former incinerator, where the soil has been capped to avoid contaminant seepage.

In Waltham, the city recently completed the purchase of land used since the 1990s for GROW’s community garden. For nearly 100 years the University of Massachusetts conducted agricultural experiments at the Waltham Field Station, on soil often called some of the most fertile in New England. The fields are the home of Waltham butternut squash.

A rock announces GROW Community Garden in Waltham. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

At the start of the pandemic, says Sue Rosen, another member of GROW’s steering committee, there was fierce debate about whether to forgo the gardening season. At the time, people were still uncertain about how the virus spread.

“I’m so glad we decided to go ahead,” says Rosen. “Getting out of the house and digging in the dirt was a life-saver.”

In any summer, the garden is a tonic, she says. One grower who has tended her plot for years has built an elaborate system of lattice, wire, and boards, with vining squash hanging in nets.

“She has little hammocks for them,” says Orlando. “It’s very fun to see.”

There’s an abundance of butterflies, goldfinches, and hummingbirds. Many of the gardeners line their plots with spring bulbs.

“One plot is all flowers,” Rosen says. “It’s just lovely to see all that color.”

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com.