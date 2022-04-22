‘Storrowed’ yet again (but not on Storrow Drive)

The term “Storrowed” is a uniquely Bostonian word that refers to the phenomenon of a truck getting stuck under a low-clearance bridge on Storrow Drive. But of course this can happen anywhere, not just along the Charles River; and loyal readers of this column know that trucks can get “Storrowed” in the suburbs , too. Our latest example: Check out this tractor-trailer that ended up in a precarious situation in Westborough on March 25. It happened at the East Main Street railroad bridge. After the tractor-trailer got stuck, the fire department tweeted that the roadway was reduced to one lane. Apparently, the driver didn’t see the yellow danger signs (which are posted on each side of the overpass) that warn that it’s a low-clearance bridge.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NEVER MIND, I KNOW THIS GUY

At 10:38 p.m. March 1, Milton police responded to a 911 a call from a resident of Hinckley Road who said an unknown person with a flashlight was in her backyard. But before an officer arrived at the scene, the caller told police there was nothing to worry about after all, because the individual in the backyard was her husband.

NOT EXACTLY BAREFOOT

At 2:13 p.m. March 21, Peabody police were sent out to check on a man who appeared to be walking without shoes near a dental office on Sylvan Street. An officer made contact with the man, who was boarding the bus. But according to the log entry, the officer found that the fellow had a good reason for being shoeless, because he had “a foot cast on and cannot wear sneakers,” police reported.

SCOOTING ALONG

At 12:09 p.m. March 20, Maynard police called their Stow counterparts to advise that someone from their town saw several teens riding Segways in the middle of Summer Street. The log entry said that the youths proceeded to cross the town line and were now on Pompositticut Street in Stow. Police checked the area, but there were no signs of them.

CAUSING A COMMOTION

At 9:53 p.m. March 20, Acton police were dispatched to deal with a disturbance on Iris Court. The log entry stated that there was a neighbor “banging, smashing, and rolling things” across the floor. Police spoke to the resident, who agreed to “quiet down for the evening.”

DON’T EVER DO THIS

At 6:30 p.m. April 1, a person came into the Bridgewater police station and reported being scammed out of $2,000 while booking rooms at an out-of-state hotel over the phone. “Party paid booking company with Target Gift Cards,” police tweeted. “Party advised of scam. Under investigation.”

BEAR ALERT

On March 2, Milford Animal Control shared photos of a black bear sighting on Facebook. “Bear Alert!! This picture was taken last night in the Village circle area,” the post said. “Anyone in the area is advised to take down bird feeders and put there trash barrels in a secure area. Bird seed and trash will keep this guy hanging around. Hopefully he or she is just passing through.”

