Trailblazers celebrate as Rachael Rollins is formally sworn in as US attorney

Among the several hundred people who crowded into a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Boston to celebrate Rollins’s success were many well-known dignitaries who have also broken racial and gender barriers to make history.

And she was not alone in the room.

Rachael Rollins was hailed as a trailblazer Friday as she was formerly sworn in as US attorney for Massachusetts, making her the first Black woman to hold the post.

There was Wayne Budd, the first Black man in New England to hold the job of top federal prosecutor when he was sworn in as US attorney for Massachusetts in 1989. Seated alongside him was his daughter Kimberly Budd, who in 2020 became the first Black woman appointed chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Advertisement

There was Ayanna Pressley, the first Black woman elected to the US House of Representatives in Massachusetts; Michelle Wu, Boston’s first woman and Asian American elected mayor; and her predecessor, former acting mayor Kim Janey, Boston’s first woman and first Black resident to serve in, but who was not elected to, that post; and William Gross, the Boston Police Department’s first Black superintendent-in-chief.

“Are we proud of this daughter of Boston or what?” US First Circuit Court of Appeals Justice O. Rogeriee Thompson asked the crowd, which erupted in applause. Thompson, a President Obama appointee, spoke from experience. She was the first Black woman appointed to that court.

“Some of the nonsense she had to go through to get to this position...her nomination process was almost as bad as Justice Jackson,” said Thompson, comparing Rollins’s battle to get through the Senate to the contentious confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court.

But, like Jackson, Thompson said, Rollins is “another one who knows how to persevere and persevere she did.”

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black person, and the first Asian American to be elected vice president, had to twice cast the tie-breaking vote to win Rollins’s confirmation by the Senate, 51-50.

Those who came out to support Rollins also included current and former judges, lawyers, politicians, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; and every living former US attorney for Massachusetts, including William Weld, Donald Stern, and Carmen Ortiz. They also included Rollins’s daughter, nieces, parents, sister, and many other relatives.

In January, Rollins, 51, was sworn in as the 55th US attorney for Massachusetts in a small, private ceremony and has been on the job ever since, but Friday marked her official swearing-in ceremony, with Thomas administering the oath before Rollins’s family, friends, and current and former colleagues.

Rollins told the crowd it was odd to be having her official swearing-in ceremony more than three months after she started the job and that she feels a sense of urgency in her work.

“Each of us deserves to live in a community where we feel safe and secure,” said Rollins, who spoke of her commitment to public safety and equity.

She announced that she is creating a new unit in the US attorney’s office that will “embody equity” and target human trafficking, civil rights violations, hate crimes, and police use of excessive force.

Rollins commended the work done by prosecutors, but said there were no Black prosecutors in the office when she arrived and she is committed to actively recruiting people of color to make it diverse.

Advertisement

Rollins, who oversaw a number of progressive reforms as Suffolk County district attorney, stepped down from that position to become US attorney. She had become the first woman elected as Suffolk district attorney after winning in a landslide in 2018 and was also the first woman of color to hold the position of district attorney in Massachusetts. She had previously worked as general counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Port Authority. She was an assistant US attorney in Boston from 2007 to 2011, working in both the civil and criminal divisions.

US Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who had both lobbied aggressively for Rollins, spoke during the ceremony.

“She has the values, the vision, and the courage to be an outstanding US attorney,” said Warren, adding that Rollins “has devoted her career to transforming the criminal justice system.”

Michael J. Sullivan, a Republican and former US attorney who appointed Rollins as a prosecutor in 2007, described her as a “uniter” of people.

“It became pretty obvious to me that those who were the most critical were those who know Rachael the least,” Sullivan said, adding that she “is not only qualified, but will make an extraordinary US attorney.”

Rollins said it was a “profound honor” to serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

“I know I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and will clear a path for those who come after,” she said.

Advertisement





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.