What’s the wealthiest town in Rhode Island? See census data on income in the Ocean State.

But a closer look reveals big income gaps within the tiny state, with median household incomes of more than $125,000 in suburban towns such as Barrington and East Greenwich and less than $35,000 in the city of Central Falls, according to the American Community Survey five-year estimates.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island has the 15th highest median income in the United States, at $70,305, according to recently released census data.

Rhode Island’s median household income for 2020 ranked lower than Massachusetts (third at $84,385), Connecticut (fifth at $79,855), and New Hampshire (seventh at $77,923).

But Rhode Island was higher than the national median income of $64,994, and the 15th-place ranking put the state just behind New York and just ahead of Delaware.

“It’s good because it is showing some economic growth and stability in the state,” said Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University. “But when we are recovering, we want to make sure it’s even and that there is opportunity at all income levels.”

The towns with the highest median household incomes are Barrington ($125,317), East Greenwich ($125,299), and West Greenwich ($120,484). The cities with the lowest median household incomes are Central Falls ($34,689), Woonsocket ($44,310), and Providence ($49,065).

Even households that have reached the state’s median income level of more than $70,000 are finding it to afford a place in a housing market with tourniquet-tight supply, she said, and the challenges of finding affordable housing to buy or rent are even greater in less-affluent parts of the state.

“We knew well before COVID that ZIP code matters in terms of your economic opportunities, health outcomes, and educational attainment,” Clement said Friday. “As we have continued to see, economic growth is only happening in some parts of the state and not in others, and that has highlighted and exacerbated income disparities, as well as racial and ethnic disparities.”

In its annual Housing Fact Book, HousingWorks RI reported that data on housing cost burdens reveal racial and ethnic disparities within Rhode Island. For example, the home ownership rate for white households in Rhode Island is 68 percent, which is double the rate for Black households and more than double the rate for Latinos, the group said.

“HousingWorks RI envisions a Rhode Island where all communities embrace all varieties of housing, where regardless of race and ethnicity you can live in a safe and affordable home,” Clement said. “That is not the case in Rhode Island right now.”

She noted Rhode Island received $1.13 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“As we recover and decide how to invest those federal dollars, we have to look carefully at this data,” Clement said of the new census figures. “We have to invest more in some communities and make sure the rising tide raises all boats.”

The new data show dramatic differences in income growth between 2010 and 2020.

For example, the median household income in Jamestown jumped by 53.4 percent, going from $77,813 in 2010 to $119,375 in 2020.

But in rural Exeter, median household income dropped by 14.9 percent, going from $98,438 in 2010 to $83,750 in 2020.

In Central Falls – a 1.2-square-mile majority-Latino city of 22,583 people – median household income remained essentially stagnant, going from $34,389 in 2010 to $34,689 in 2020.

“I think it’s sad we are still in the same range,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said Friday.

She noted the small city became a major hot spot during the pandemic, and she said that public health crisis has been compounded by a housing crisis that makes it extremely difficult to find a home to rent or own in the city.

“This is why I’m so focused on housing,” Rivera said, citing the city’s housing summit and housing report. She said the city is working with the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and other groups to try to connect city residents with better-paying jobs. And she said she is seeking $5 million more in addition to the $5.9 million the city has received in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Central Falls was the hardest hit community in the pandemic, and there are other towns getting a lot more based on population and not on need,” Rivera said.

In the decade ahead, Central Falls might not see a dramatic increase in median household, she said. “I’d like to at least see incremental changes year after year with the work we are trying to do now,” she said. “But it’s going to take time.”

























