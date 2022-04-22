A blip, or the beginning of a trend? Encouraging signal emerges in COVID waste water numbers.

Virus levels were nearly flat Sunday through Tuesday in both the northern and southern regions of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which releases the data. On Wednesday, the seven-day average ticked downward.

The levels of coronavirus in Eastern Massachusetts waste water, considered an early warning for future COVID-19 increases, have dipped slightly, according to the latest data.

Is it just a blip in the data or is COVID-19 beginning to loosen its grip?

During the Omicron wave earlier this year, the levels reached stratospheric heights before falling precipitously, bottoming out around the beginning of March. But they had been gradually rising since then.

COVID-19 case numbers in Massachusetts have also been rising, but the increases have slowed recently, with the seven-day average of reported cases ticking down in the past two days. A number of experts have said they expect increases in cases due to the BA.2 subvariant, but not a major surge. Experts are also keeping an eye on new versions of the virus such as BA.2.12.1.

Waste water from 43 communities, including Boston, converges at the MWRA’s Deer Island plant on Boston Harbor for treatment before being piped miles into the ocean. The water is tested for traces of the deadly virus. The MWRA reports numbers for both the southern and northern regions of its system.

The testing determines the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. Scientists say that tracking the levels can serve as advance warning several days ahead of reported case increases.

For the southern MWRA region, the seven-day average was 639 copies/mL as of Wednesday. That was down from 675 on Tuesday.

In the northern region, the seven-day average was 642 RNA copies/mL as of Wednesday. That was down from 675 on Tuesday.

Joseph Allen, an associate professor at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the Chan School’s Healthy Buildings Program, said Thursday in a tweet that there was a “great signal in the Boston wastewater” that “indicates we might be past BA2 peak.”

