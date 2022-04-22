McCarthy’s lie puts GOP hypocrisy on Trump on display

McCarthy, Republican of California, who is campaigning to be speaker of the House if his party wins the majority in November, had dismissed as “totally false and wrong” a report that he had told fellow GOP leaders he would urge Trump to resign from office after the riot. But an audio recording of the conversation revealed McCarthy’s denial to be a lie.

WASHINGTON — Representative Kevin McCarthy’s denial of disparaging comments he made about President Donald Trump after the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, exposed a widely known but seldom seen phenomenon in Washington: the hypocrisy of Republicans who have privately scorned Trump while publicly defending him.

For McCarthy, the immediate political problem was not being caught in a lie. In the Republican Party, which has coalesced around Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, falsehoods have become routine and even accepted.

The greater danger for McCarthy on Friday was the truth — that, with the disclosure of his negative comments about Trump, he might invite the ire of the former president, who maintains a stranglehold on his party and on a powerful faction of extremist House members who already pose the greatest risk to his political future.

For a Republican leader who has prostrated himself before Trump in ways large and small — including famously sorting through a package of Starburst candies to present him with only his favorite red and pink chews — the lie was his latest show of loyalty.

Some of Trump’s fiercest defenders on Capitol Hill have long criticized the former president and his family members behind closed doors, venting about his erratic policy decisions and tweets while expressing their total fealty in public. The release of the audio of McCarthy’s comments was a rare moment when the duplicity was on public display.

McCarthy spent Friday morning working the phones, calling members of his conference to gauge their level of concern about the recording. A source familiar with the conversations said his team had also been asking rank-and-file members to post tweets supporting McCarthy for speaker.

“Republicans are going to take back the majority in November and when we do, Kevin McCarthy will be our Speaker,” Representative Ashley Hinson, Republican of Iowa, tweeted Friday.

Advisers to Trump said that he was unlikely to turn against McCarthy and that the two had spoken Thursday morning, after the story became public, and had what they called “a good conversation.”

Another person familiar with the talks said that the two spoke again Thursday night, after the audio was released showing that McCarthy’s denial had been a lie, and that Trump did not appear to be rattled by the statements.

McCarthy’s prime concern Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation, was about Republicans he thought would be upset by his private criticism of Trump — not those who might be alarmed by the fact that he had been exposed as a liar in denying it.

There were few expressions of outrage from Republican members of Congress about their leader — one who would be in line to succeed the president if he achieves his aspiration of being speaker of the House — having been caught in a falsehood. They appeared to be following the lead of Trump.

The former president “probably realizes this is all being driven by the left and the mainstream media,” said Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump, noting that it would work in McCarthy’s favor that the recording was first aired on an MSNBC broadcast hosted by Rachel Maddow, a frequent target of the right. “The speaker battle will happen after we win back the majority.”

McCarthy’s private expressions of outrage most likely did not come as any surprise to Trump, who was irate when the congressman criticized him immediately after the Capitol assault in an unusually sharp House floor speech, saying he “bears responsibility” for the riot and proposing that he be censured.

But McCarthy soon changed his tune after visiting the former president at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla. He walked back his condemnations, ultimately fought the creation of an inquiry and led an effort to purge Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, from her House leadership post for speaking out against Trump.

Some Republican lawmakers privately downplayed the significance of the taped conversation. They noted that McCarthy was not known as a truth-teller or someone who has been deeply loyal to Trump. Rather, he has built his reputation as a political operator whose approach is to fall in line with where a majority of his conference is heading.

The recording, those members said, merely revealed McCarthy for the person his conference knew him to be. And for now, there was no obvious alternative to challenge him in a race for speaker.

McCarthy’s office did not respond to requests for comment Friday about the tape. He is scheduled to travel Monday with a group of House Republicans to the southwestern border in Texas, where he is expected to hold a news conference and is likely to be pressed to publicly respond to the taped conversation.