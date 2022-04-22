BPS English learners office is only the latest turnstile

Re the Boston Public Schools’ Office of English Learners (“Turnstile spins in BPS English learning office,” Page 1, April 18), the worst part isn’t the turnover. It’s the apparent lack of a BPS policy on the very existence of the office. The story reports, “One factor that may have played a role in the continued instability at the Office of English Learners, was Cassellius’ belief early on that the office shouldn’t exist. Cassellius floated the idea of dismantling the department . . . in the summer of 2019.”

Seventy-four languages are spoken in the BPS. Forty-eight percent of our students’ first language is not English — that’s 22,200 students. Over 30 percent of BPS enrollment is formally classified as EL (English learner) but that does not capture all the students who need language support. The academic performance of these students clearly shows the need for special measures. On the 2021 MCAS, 3 percent of Boston’s English learner 10th-graders scored in the top two levels in English. The rate for the district was 45 percent, while the state hit 64 percent. In math, 3 percent of EL students made the top levels while the district scored 38 percent and the state 52 percent.