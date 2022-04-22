On Earth Day, where will you be?

People all over the world will be participating in Earth Day activities that highlight the importance of keeping our planet clean and healthy. Some people will be planting, some will clean up litter, some will be spreading awareness about the trash we produce, while others will simply be enjoying the beauty that this planet provides us. All of these things are awesome, but in the grand scheme of things, mean very little.

Where meaningful change should be made, the Massachusetts Legislature, our elected officials will be dragging their feet in passing “An Act transitioning Massachusetts to clean electricity, heating, and transportation,” also known as the 100% Clean Act. Rather than passing the strongest clean energy bill in the nation, our legislators will be preventing the passage of a bill that would take significant steps to improve the health of our planet and its inhabitants.