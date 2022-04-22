Analise Grady, Reading softball in the zone, shut down previously unbeaten Arlington

“She keeps us in the game,” Reading coach Jill McElroy said of Grady. “She stays strong for us and it’s not just her pitching, it’s her offense as well. It’s nice to have and I know the offense wants to give as much as they can and they’ve been trying to do that, but today was tough. [Lucente] was good.”

The Rockets (6-1, 5-1 ML) got a 15-strikeout performance from senior Analise Grady, who gave up just two hits and didn’t walk a single batter. Arlington suffered its first loss (6-1, 5-1 ML) despite a six-strikeout effort from Janelle Lucente.

The Reading softball team capped off vacation week with a 4-0 statement win over Arlington in a big Middlesex League matchup Friday afternoon.

Reading took a 2-0 lead after two innings following RBI doubles by Grady (scoring Sally Cashin, who led off with a walk) and Ella Haley (plating Caroline Turner who pinch-ran for Grady).

“It feels so cool,” Grady said with a huge smile, asked how much it meant to have such an impact on the game. “I know my team is behind me and I trust them. I’m happy I was able to help them and they helped me in return.

“We have a really good dynamic going on and my catcher Bella [McGonagle] is amazing and she calls all my pitches. I trust her in everything she does.”

Reading’s Ella Haley (left) celebrates with teammate Sally Cashin after scoring in the fifth inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Haley led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk and, after a strikeout, she went to second when Grace Weston walked. Ava Kiley lined out to center for the second out, but Haley tagged and went to third. With Emily Martell up, Weston stole second and eventually third when Haley took off and stole home on the throw down to second, making it 3-0.

Reading added one more in the bottom of the sixth. Jackie Malley led off with an infield single and Cashin reached on a dropped fly ball in left. A Grady fielder’s choice to first sent the runners to second and third and, after a Brianna Cirrone walk loaded the bases, Cashin ended up scoring on a wild pitch for the 4-0 lead before Lucente eventually got out of the jam with a strikeout and line out to center.

Grady struck out the side in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

“We know we’re a good team and I think [this win] helps us really put ourselves out there,” Grady said. “We know we can do it, we just have to [go out] and do it.”

Reading had plenty to celebrate after handing Arlington its first loss. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Reading’s Ella Haley dove safely into third base, from where she eventually scored an insurance run in the fifth inning. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Abington 3, Walpole 2 — Calli Pineau opened the game with a two-run homer in the first inning and Gaby Hockney knocked in the game-winning run, lifting the Green Wave (6-1) to a nonleague victory. Shannon Varvitsiotis allowed one earned run and struck out 5 in the win.

Amesbury 10, Lynnfield 0 — Senior Liv DeLong hurled a no-hitter, striking out 13 to lift No. 7 Amesbury (6-0) to a Cape Ann League Baker Division victory. Lauren Celia finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Olivia Levasseur went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Ella Bezanson doubled in two runs in the win.

Archbishop Williams 18, Boston Latin 8 — Jill Ondrick belted two home runs for the Bishops (4-3) in the nonleague win.

Beverly 10, Saugus 1 — Noelle McLane allowed three hits and one run while striking out five and went 2 for 2 with an RBI at the plate, leading the Panthers (3-2) to a Northeastern Conference win. Lindsey Gannon finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the victory.

Bishop Feehan 12, Norton 2 — McKenzie Faherty finished 5 for 5 with four RBIs, pacing the No. 4 Shamrocks (5-1) to a nonleague win. Maddie Coupal hit a home run to lead off the game and Haley Coupal smashed a three-run homer in the second inning.

Burlington 6, Wakefield 2 — Sofia Wojtaszek and Katie Hayes each homered for the Red Devils (7-0) in the Middlesex Freedom win. Cecelia Imbimbo fanned 14 batters in a complete game effort.

Case 12, Diman 0 — Olivia Silva was 2 for 2 with a walk, a double, and three RBIs, and Brooke Orton had a bases-clearing double in the second inning, helping lift the Cardinals (5-2) to a nonleague victory.

Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Somerset Berkley 8 — Eliana Raposo earned the win in the circle, striking out seven in the complete game effort. She also collected two hits and three RBIs for the No. 11 Falcons (4-1) in the South Coast Conference contest. Lucy Latour (two hits, RBI, two runs) and Caitlin Morgado (two hits, RBI) contributed at the plate for D-R.

Everett 7, Latin Academy 3 — Celeste Fuccillo struck out nine to earn the win, and Emilia Babcock and Kayley Rossi each recorded a pair of hits for the Crimson Tide (6-2) in the nonleague victory.

Gloucester 4, Masconomet 2 — Cam Carroll tossed a complete game and struck out nine, leading the Fishermen (3-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory. Natalie Aiello doubled, tripled, scored two runs, and drove in a run, and Ashley Aiello also doubled, tripled, and recorded an RBI.

Greater New Bedford 3, Apponequet 0 — Madison Medeiros struck out 15 en route to a no-hitter, leading the No. 10 Bears (9-0) to a South Coast Conference victory. Lena Tsonis (3 for 3) led the offense with two RBIs, including a sixth-inning solo home run.

Hanover 6, Marshfield 5 — Mary Kate Flynn’s single in the seventh with the bases loaded scored two runs, pushing the Hawks (4-1) to a Patriot League win.

Haverhill 4, Essex Tech 0 — Liv DeCicco threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Hillies (4-3) in the nonleague win. Sam Dion (2 for 3, RBI) and Riley Windle (1 for 3, RBI) paced the offense.

Hopkinton 15, Lincoln-Sudbury 10 — Holly Paharik (2 for 5, home run, three RBIs) and Charlotte Cann (1 for 2, three runs) powered the Hillers (2-3) to a nonleague win.

King Philip 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Sophomore Jordan Bennett allowed one unearned run, leading the No. 5 Warriors (7-1) to a nonleague win. Sophomore Ava Kelley went 2 for 3 with two doubles and knocked in two runs, pacing the Warriors’ offense.

Lexington 16, Winchester 4 — Izzy Baron finished 2 for 3, clubbing a home run and notching five RBIs, leading the Minutemen (3-3) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division victory.

Methuen 9, Dracut 6 — Senior captain Makenna Donovan finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs, and two RBIs, propelling the Rangers (4-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

North Andover 13, Austin Prep 1 — Brigid Gaffny hurled a complete game, 2-hit, 12 strikeout gem, leading the Scarlet Knights (6-3) to a nonleague victory. Julianna Roche clubbed two home runs and drove in five runs and Jenna Roche added a home run.

North Attleborough 12, Canton 0 — Kelley Colleran struck out 16 and went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, pacing the Red Rocketeers (4-1) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win. Zoey McDonough (four hits, three RBIs), Ally Levine (three hits, three runs), Mandi Hanewich (three hits, three runs), and Shaelyn Burns (two hits, three RBIs) lead the Red Rocketeers offense.

Oliver Ames 4, Stoughton 3 — Caitlin Miller (2 for 3) drove in two runs and scored one, and Katie Melendy (6 strikeouts) pitched a complete game and went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Tigers (4-4) to a Hockomock League win.

Peabody 18, Winthrop 0 — Avery Grieco pitched a one-hitter, pacing the No. 8 Tanners (5-1) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Shawsheen 18, Waltham 4 — Alivia Imbimbo tripled, leading the Rams (5-2) en route a nonleague victory.

St. Mary’s 4, Audobon (N.J.) 0 — Lily Newhall struck out seven in a complete game shutout, leading the No. 3 Spartans (6-1) to a nonleague win at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Taunton 16, Attleboro 10 — Junior catcher Kaysie Demoura finished 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple, three runs, and three RBIs, pacing the No. 5 Tigers (6-1) to a Hockomock League Kelley Rex Division win. Senior center fielder Angie Lynch went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs.

Westford 4, Chelmsford 3 — Senior April Collamore ripped a two-run double in the top of the seventh, propelling the No. 1 Grey Ghosts (4-0) to a nonleague victory. Senior Ragini Kaanan pitched a complete game, striking out 14. Freshman Zoey Moscato clubbed two home runs for the Lions (3-3).

Wilmington 7, Melrose 4 — Pitcher Julia Archer allowed only five hits to lead the Wildcats (4-3) to a Middlesex Freedom win against the Red Raiders.

Woburn 15, Belmont 0 — Junior Morgan Barmash tossed a five-inning no-hitter, lifting the Tanners (7-1) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division victory. Senior Jenna Taylor finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, three runs, and three RBIs.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.