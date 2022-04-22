Baseball Hall of Fame changes the election process for Era Committee candidates

The Contemporary ballot will be split in two, one for players and one for managers, executives, and umpires.

Effective this year, the four Era Committees will be consolidated to two: the Contemporary Baseball Era since 1980 and the Classic Baseball Era before 1980.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced major changes to its Era Committee elections Friday, moves that will impact the candidacies of former Red Sox players Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant.

Each ballot will have eight candidates to be considered by 16 voters. It was 10 candidates previously. A vote of at least 75 percent remains necessary for election.

Advertisement

The committees will meet every three years, with contemporary players being considered this December. Contemporary managers, umpires, and executives will be voted on in 2023, followed by Classic Baseball candidates in 2024.

Evans will be a candidate to be on the ballot this December and Tiant in 2024. Evans fell four votes short in a committee vote in 2019. Tiant was on three committee ballots from 2011-17 without getting in.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Starting in January 2023, only players who have been retired 16 years will be eligible for the player ballot. That’s one year after falling off the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Three prominent players who were not elected by the BBWAA in its latest vote — Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Curt Schilling — will be eligible for the ballot in December.

This is the third time in 12 years the Hall has restructured the voting by what used to be known as the Veterans Committee.

The Hall also changed the process for electing the Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence.

The ballot will have 10 candidates, up from eight, with at least one a foreign-language broadcaster.

Local and national broadcasters will be considered the next four years, with those who retired prior to 1994 considered in 2027. The four-year cycle will then repeat.

Advertisement

The Frick cycle was previously local broadcasters, national broadcasters, and broadcast pioneers.

This should improve the chances of, among others, longtime Red Sox radio voice Joe Castiglione.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.