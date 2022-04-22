Bucks’ Khris Middleton hopes to return in two weeks from sprained knee

“They say two weeks," Middleton said at the morning shootaround. "Hopefully, I'll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.”

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, assuming the Bucks gets past the Bulls in the first round of the playoffs.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover from his sprained left knee and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

Middleton headed to the locker room with 6:49 remaining in Game 2 Wednesday. His left leg gave out when he tried to plant on a spin move. The Bulls went on to win 114-110 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points.

Warriors in command

The Warriors proved they’re good counter punchers, withstanding a fired-up Nuggets team that finally took the fight to them instead of the officials and each other.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each, Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Warriors muscled past the Nuggets, 118-113, Thursday night at Denver to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series.

Draymond Green added a key steal from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds, in the final minute and the Warriors closed on a 9-2 run to put the Nuggets on the cusp of elimination.

Brunson stands tall for Mavericks

Jalen Brunson was lying flat and still, watching his Dallas teammates build a 17-point lead before halftime on the monitor in the locker room.

“I saw how hard the team was playing when I was laying back there,” Brunson said. “It gave me a little mojo to come back out there and do my thing.”

Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back and the Mavericks — without the injured Luka Doncic — beat the Jazz, 126-118, Thursday night at Salt Lake City to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Doncic has missed all three of the games in the series with a strained calf, with signs pointing to his return for Game 4 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Hornets fire coach Borrego

The Hornets fired coach James Borrego after blowout losses in back-to-back seasons in the play-in tournament.

The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons with the Hornets and had received a multi-year contract extension last August. Charlotte finished 43-39 this season, but was embarrassed in the play-in game for the second straight year.

The Hornets have not make the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and have not won a playoff series since the 2001-02 season.



