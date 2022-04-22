Game 14: Red Sox at Rays preview and lineups

The Red Sox will be without manager Alex Cora for their weekend series, which begins Friday in Tampa, after Cora tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19.
The Sox have lost two straight after dropping Thursday’s finale to the Blue Jays, and they’ve lost three of their last four. The Sox have scored eight runs in their last four games, and the lack of offense has been glaring. Alex Speier examines the issues in his latest On Baseball column.
Friday’s game features a pair of starting pitchers looking for their first victory of the season in Boston’s Michael Wacha and Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. Here’s a preview:
Lineups
RED SOX (6-7): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.96 ERA)
RAYS (7-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, 1.86 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kluber: Xander Bogaerts 2-17, Jackie Bradley Jr. 5-16, Rafael Devers 0-3, J.D. Martinez 9-31, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Travis Shaw 5-17, Trevor Story 0-3, Christian Vázquez 0-6
Rays vs. Wacha: Randy Arozarena 1-3, Kevin Kiermaier 0-5, Brandon Lowe 1-3, Manuel Margot 4-11, Harold Ramírez 2-4, Mike Zunino 1-3
Stat of the day: In the last four games, the Red Sox have gone 5-for-42 (.119 avg.) with runners in scoring position.
Notes: Rays backup catcher Francisco Mejia, a 26-year-old switch hitter, is batting .348 (8-for-23) with two homers and 10 RBIs and a .986 OPS in seven games ... Kluber will try to even his career mark against Boston on Friday. He is 3-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 11 outings, including 10 starts, vs. the Red Sox ... J.D. Martinez, who left Wednesday’s game because of left adductor tightness, could return on Saturday ... Wacha is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA in three career starts against the Rays, with Tampa Bay batters hitting .317 .Lefthander Rich Hill, who went 6-4 in 19 starts for the American League East champion Rays last season, is due to start for the Red Sox on either Saturday or Sunday ... The Red Sox defeated the Rays in the best-of-five American League Division Series, 3-1, last October.
Material from Stats Inc., was included in this report.