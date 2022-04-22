Game 14: Red Sox at Rays preview and lineups

The Red Sox will be without manager Alex Cora for their weekend series, which begins Friday in Tampa, after Cora tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19.

The Sox have lost two straight after dropping Thursday’s finale to the Blue Jays, and they’ve lost three of their last four. The Sox have scored eight runs in their last four games, and the lack of offense has been glaring. Alex Speier examines the issues in his latest On Baseball column.

Friday’s game features a pair of starting pitchers looking for their first victory of the season in Boston’s Michael Wacha and Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. Here’s a preview: