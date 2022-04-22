Hull guts it out in seventh inning, storms back to top Lowell Catholic in baseball thriller

“The kids needed this,” said Mike O’Donnell, who is in his 30th season as Hull coach.

The Pirates got three of them. Matt Mahoney dropped in an RBI single, Owen Fleck worked a walk to bring in a run, and Dylan Cavicchio belted a two-run walkoff double to play the role of hero in the nonleague contest as Hull rallied for a 7-6 nonleague baseball win over visiting Lowell Catholic.

Trailing by three runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, Hull was in need of a good at-bat.

Luke Dunham, who was making his return from injury, got the start for the Pirates, striking out five and allowing six hits and three earned runs over 5⅓ innings of work. Nick Tiani came on in relief, allowing only two hits in 1⅓ innings of work to earn the win.

Advertisement

The Pirates (2-5), who reached the postseason for the first time in 15 years last season, snapped a five game losing streak with the walkoff victory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Lowell Catholic played a strong game,” O’Donnell said. “The kids have been working hard each day and finally they got the results they deserved today.”

Hull was the beneficiary of some fortunate bounces, scoring three runs on two Lowell Catholic errors in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull within one of the Crusaders, before Lowell Catholic (1-3) expanded its lead to three in the top of the sixth, setting the stage for Cavicchio (three hits, two RBIs) in the seventh.

Archbishop Williams 5, Boston Latin 4 — Luke Driscoll launched his first career home run, finishing with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs as the Bishops (4-4) captured the nonleague home win.

Arlington 2, Reading 1 — Max Garner hit a walkoff 2-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Spy Ponders (5-2) in the Middlesex League win, handing the No. 19 Rockets (6-1) their first loss of the season.

Advertisement

Franklin 3, Mansfield 2 — Eisig Chin paced the offense with two hits and two runs, and Chris Goode drove in the winning run as the No. 16 Panthers (5-3) edged their Hockomock rivals.

Hanover 5, Sandwich 0 — Sophomore Gabe Knudsen struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout, and also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a two-run homer to carry the Hawks (3-1) to the JL Murphy Tournament championship.

North Attleborough 3, Canton 2 — Jordan Paradis hit a double in the sixth to score Brody Rosenberg to tie the game, then scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Aidan Conrad, securing a Hockomock League win for the No. 15 Red Rocketeers (6-1). Starter Tyler Bannon (9 strikeouts, 3 walks) allowed two hits and no earned runs across five innings, and Dillon Harding (5 strikeouts) earned the win in relief.

St. Mary’s 6, Niles McKinley (Ohio) 2 — Sophomore Eric Bridges fired a five-hitter and improved to 3-0 on the season as the No. 11 Spartans (5-2) captured the out-of-state win in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jack Marks (1 for 2, run, 2 RBI) and John Nowicki (1 for 3, RBI) led the offense.

Swampscott 2, Saugus 1 — Pierce Friedman struck out nine in an eight-inning complete game effort, allowing only five hits and one earned run to lead the Big Blue (4-2) to a Northeastern Conference victory. John Cuttle blasted an RBI single in the eighth to score Will Roddy.

Advertisement

Taunton 4, Attleboro 0 — Dawson Bryce and Ryan MacDougall each drove in a pair of runs for the No. 9 Tigers (8-0) in the Hockomock win. Shawn Cali earned the shutout win on the mound.

Winthrop 5, Danvers 4 — Joe Ferullo delivered a walkoff single as the Vikings (5-3) plated a pair of runs in the seventh to secure the Northeastern Conference win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Fenwick 10, Manchester Essex 6 — Manny Alvarez-Segee scored six goals and added an assist to lead the Crusaders (3-3) to a nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 9, Hull 2 — David MacNeil made nine saves on 11 shots faced to hold down a nonleague road victory for the Panthers (2-5). Owen Wolford scored two goals and added an assist to lead Whitman-Hanson.

Girls’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 14, North Attleborough 1 — Betsy Norko (2 goals, 2 assists) tallied her 100th career point, leading the Shamrocks (6-0) to a nonleague victory.

Lowell 11, Greater Lowell 6 — Cate Shanahan (4 goals) and Tess Hollingsworth (3 goals, assist) led the scoring, and Sara Skaff made 13 saves as the Red Raiders (4-4) claimed a nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Methuen 1 — Aidan Le had 19 assists, and Ankush Patel and Ajay Bijlani each recorded 7 kills for the Indians in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Advertisement

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.