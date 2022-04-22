Mike Tyson shown hitting passenger on plane

Authorities were investigating after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a Jet Blue plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to the Associated Press. San Francisco police responded Wednesday around 10 p.m. to a “physical altercation” on a plane at the airport’s domestic terminal, officials said. “Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” police said in a statement. Both were released pending further investigation, the statement said.

Revolution sign Borrero

The Revolution signed Colombian U-20 national teamer Dylan Borrero on a $4.5 million transfer from Atletico Mineiro in Brazil … FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, dropped out of bidding to host games at the 2026 World Cup, and the Washington area merged its campaign with Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. Seventeen US stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding. Three cities each in Canada and Mexico are also bidding. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts. Sixty games are to be played in the US, including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each … The US women’s national team will host a pair of matches against Colombia in June as it prepares for World Cup qualifying. The games will be held in Commerce City, Colo., on June 25 and Sandy, Utah, on June 28. The US will then head to Monterrey, Mexico, in July for the CONCACAF W Championship tournament. The top four finishers in the tournament will earn spots in the 2023 Women’s World Cup cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. The winner in Mexico will also secure a berth at the 2024 Olympics …Manchester United has turned to Dutchman Erik ten Hag as the latest coach to help revive its fortunes after a near decadelong slump toward mediocrity. The decline has led to United’s falling away from contention for the Premier League championship, a title that once had seemed a divine right to fans of one of the world’s most celebrated sporting franchises … The first female referee to officiate an Asian Champions League game saw Melbourne City defeat Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea, 2-1, in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Yoshimi Yamashita and assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — all of Japan — comprised the first all-female trio to officiate an Asian Champions League match, having being appointed by the Asian Football Confederation.

Golf

Cantlay, Schauffele lead Zurich

Patrick Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Xander Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, La. It set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017 … Alison Lee shot a 5-under-par 66 at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take a one-shot first-round lead in the LPGA DIO Implant Los Angeles Open … Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen both shot 6-under 64 to share an early one-shot lead at the European Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship in La Pineda, Spain. They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn’t finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They had two holes to finish.

Minor league baseball

WooSox hit 4 homers in loss

A late five-run spurt led the host Syracuse Mets (4-10) to a 10-8 win, holding off a four homer onslaught from the Worcester Red Sox (9-6). The Mets were leading, 5-0, after the second when the WooSox scored five runs over the next three innings to tie the score. The Mets scored one run in the fifth to regain the lead and then four more in the sixth for 10-5 advantage. Worcester got within two in the ninth on a three-run blast by Christin Stewart and put the tying runs in scoring position, but a sliding grab by Cody Bohanek on a bloop to left sealed the 10-8 final. Worcester starter Darwinzon Hernandez allowed five earned runs over 1⅔ innings, walking four and striking out one in a 45-pitch outing . . . Hudson Potts collected four hits and five RBIs, including two home runs, in the host Portland Sea Dogs’ 12-5 win against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

College sports

Nassar sued for $130 million

Thirteen sexual assault survivors of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after July 2015, lawyers said. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar in 2015. Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

Tennis

Djokovic advances in Serbia

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic Thursday. Djokovic next plays third-seeded Karen Khachanov, who defeated Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro, 7-5, 6-4. Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player, condemned Wimbledon’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament as ‘’crazy,’’ while Martina Navratilova, one of Wimbledon’s greatest champions, called the decision shortsighted … US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1, at the Stuttgart Open to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek …Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka. The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Tsitsipas, who last week won his second straight Monte Carlo title, will play in the third round against Grigor Dimitrov, who rallied past Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the only other singles match to finish on a rainy day in Barcelona.

Miscellany

Raiders QB Lamonica dead at 80

Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80. The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes … Senior candidates will have more opportunities to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next three years. In the past, only one player who no longer was in the modern-era category could be voted into the NFL Hall of Fame annually. But for the 2023-2025 classes, a maximum of three per year could be chosen by the selection committee. A deep backlog of senior candidates — players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago — led to the revision … The ranking Republican member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, James Comer of Kentucky, questioned the motives and findings of the committee’s Democratic-led investigation into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder, in a letter Thursday. The committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., responded by saying the committee will continue its investigation into the team’s workplace … Longtime NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt helped create a path for the men’s college basketball tournament to go from just a national championship event into a March Madness megaevent. On Saturday, he will be honored in Indianapolis when a downtown statue is unveiled in his honor. Jernstedt, long dubbed the “Father of the Final Four,” died in September at age 75. The statue will be the third erected downtown, not far from the one dedicated to the late John Wooden.











