No 3,000 tonight: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers rained out, set doubleheader for Saturday

The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin at Comerica Park. Cabrera has 2,999 career hits, a total he reached with a three-hit game on Wednesday.

Cabrera acknowledged the milestone means a lot to him, adding he has been emotional just thinking about it this week.

“I was dreaming of this moment,” he said. “When I was in the dugout I was thinking like, ‘Wow.’ ”

The Rockies and Tigers will make up the washout with a split doubleheader Saturday. The games are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Detroit plans to start righthander Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72) against Colorado righty Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 2.16) in the first game of the twinbill. The Tigers pushed righthander Beau Brieske’s major league debut from Saturday afternoon to evening, matching him up with lefty Austin Gomber (0-1, 7.00).

Light rain postponed the series opener with more of the wet stuff on the way the rest of the night. On Saturday, it was expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 81 degrees.

Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning on Thursday, setting off a loud chorus of boos before Tigers went on to beat the New York Yankees, 3-0.

The 39-year-old Cabrera is a hit away from becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits and the first Venezuelan to pull off the feat.

He is also a hit away from becoming the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. The exclusive club includes Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, and Alex Rodriguez.

Among those all-time greats, Cabrera will join Aaron and Mays as the trio with a batting average of .300 or better.

Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012, becoming the first to lead the league in homers, RBIs, and batting average since Carl Yastrzemski did in 1967. The two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star has won four batting titles, hitting .348 when he was voted the league’s top player in 2013 for a second straight year.

Also Friday, the Cubs’ game in Chicago against Pittsburgh was pushed back from a 2:20 p.m. start to an 8:05 p.m. one due to weather concerns.

Finger earns Tim Anderson another suspension

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount after television cameras caught him raising a middle finger toward the crowd during a Wednesday loss in Cleveland. Anderson committed three errors in the first two innings of an 11-1 Guardians’ blowout of Chicago. Anderson, who was suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for bumping into umpire Tim Timmons during a Sept. 27 brawl, is appealing his one-game ban . . . Miami infielder Joey Wendle is guaranteed $4,625,000 under a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, a deal that could be worth up to $11.55 million for two seasons. Wendle gets a $4.55 million salary this year under the contract agreed to late Thursday, and the deal includes a $6.3 million mutual option for 2023 with a $75,000 buyout. The option price can escalate based on plate appearances this season. Wendle had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday — his 32nd birthday. Eligible for free agency after the 2023 season, Wendle was traded to Miami by Tampa Bay on Nov. 30 — the day before the lockout began — and was hitting .314 with four RBIs in 35 at-bats this season entering Friday. Twenty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through June 24 . . . San Francisco placed righthander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation and outfielder Steven Duggar on the 60-day IL with a moderate left oblique strain before its game against Washington. DeSclafani (0-1, 6.08 ERA) allowed five runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss to the Mets on Thursday. Manager Gabe Kapler said the plan is for DeSclafani to have an MRI on Monday. Duggar left the Thursday game in the second inning . . . Clint Frazier’s injury-plagued career took another hit when the Cubs announced the outfielder has been put on the 10-day injured list because of appendicitis. The 27-year-old missed the final 82 games of last season with the Yankees because of vertigo. He was batting .143 (3 for 21) with two doubles and two walks in 10 games for the Cubs . . . San Diego placed righty reliever Pierce Johnson on the 10-day injured list with elbow tendinitis. The setup man, who made 63 appearances last season, fanned 11 across six innings to begin the year.